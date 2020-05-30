OUTRIDERS shows some awesome new gameplay footage – Newsdio

Fans recently watched the gameplay of the upcoming title Outriders. The game is an RPG from People Can Fly and Square Enix External Studios, and it looks amazing. In the gameplay video below, we see the running Pyromancer and some nasty looking creatures as the pair of players take on the First City. We can also see some of the ways that players will be able to customize the user interface to better meet the needs and desires of each player.

Set in a whole new dark sci-fi world, OUTRIDERS is a true genre hybrid that combines the depth and history of an RPG and the intensity of third-person shooter combat with impressive powers. Deep character progression and breakdown allow for a wide variety of creative class builds, and evolve People Can Fly's skill-based gameplay to create a brutal RPG experience.

Bartek Kmita of People Can Fly released the following statement:

We are making the game that we always wanted to play. The PCF team is all gamers and we love shooters. Shooters are in our DNA and we've been making them for decades. At the same time, we also love RPGs. We always wanted to play a deep RPG, with an epic storyline and the flexibility to create many cool character builds, but we also wanted a challenging and intense skill-based real-time combat system in our RPG. When the opportunity to create it arose, it was like a dream come true.

Outriders It will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X at Holiday 2020.