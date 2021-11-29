What is the expected release date for Overlord IV?Unfortunately, Madhouse has not yet announced when season 4 of Overlord will be released. Fans of the anime series say it could come out between late 2021 and early 2022. The Overlord movie has not yet come out. It is likely to be released around or after season 4, which will happen in 2022. A rumor about Overlord Season 4 was said to be canceled because of the pandemic. This means that production slowed down. But the studio Madhouse confirmed that Season 4 will be on May 8th, 2021. They did this during a Livestream event. The popular Japanese anime will get a fourth season. There is also going to be a new movie coming out.
What is the expected plot of Overlord IV?Anime company Madhouse has said that the movie about Overlord is set to adapt part of the story from books 12 and 13. The arc sees a battle between the demons and the humans. The demon emperor, Jaldabaoth, is trying to attack the human kingdom of Roble Holy Kingdom. To save it, they team up with Ainz Ooal Gown. The new Overlord movie will cover what happened in the Holy Kingdom arc and the second season of the series covered volumes 7-9. The next season of overlord might cover 10-11. In Volume 10, there are people from other countries who don’t like Ainz and his new Sorcerer Kingdom. And in Volume 11, Ainz allies with the Dwarves. The first season of Overlord arrived in 2015 and had three volumes. The main character is Momonga. He wants to tell other trapped players about his world. And he makes friends with NPCs (non-player characters). In early 2018, Madhouse released Overlord season 2. In this season it adapted the fourth through sixth volumes of the light novels and focused on a wider world of YGGDRASIL. It introduced a tribe of Lizardmen and the citizens of Re-Estate. A series called “Overlord” came out in 2018, and it is about a man who makes a new world. He has to conquer all the places in this world. The anime show Overlord has a fourth season and an overlord movie coming out. The new season and the movie will come out soon. We know that they will be about what we already know – which is about anime, video games, and manga.
What is the star cast Overlord Season 4?
- Satoshi Hino as Ainz Ooal Gown
- Elizabeth Maxwell as Albedo
- Chris Guerrero as Ains Ooal Gown
- Yumi Hara as Albedo
- Masayuki Kato as Demiurge
- Jeff Johnson as Demiurge
- Felecia Angelle as Shalltear Bloodfallen
- Berangere Rochet as Lakyus
- Megan Shimpan as Mare Bello Fiore
- Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen
- Jill Harris as Aura Bella Fiora
- Shin’ya Hamazoe as Jugem
- Shun’ichi Maki as Kaijali
- Anastasia Munoz as Narberal Gamma
- Shigeru Chiba as Sebas Tian
- Manami Numakura as Narberal Gamma
- Ray Hurd as Gazef Stronoff
- Kenta Miyake as Cocytus
- Hiroshi Shirokuma as Gazef Stronff
- Hiromichi Tezuka as Boris Axelson
- Chad Halbrook as Brain Unglaus
- Alexis Tipton as Lupisregina Beta
- Koji Yusa as Brain Unglaus
- Ryota Osaka as Climb
- Mallorie Rodak as Solution Epsilon
- Jeannie Tirado as Nemu Emmot
- Masaaki Ihara as Marquis Boullope
- Bill Jenkins as Sebas Tian
- Ayane Sakura as Solution Epsilon
- Kei Shindo as Entoma Vasilissa Zeta
ADVERTISEMENT