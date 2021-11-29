What is the expected release date for Overlord IV?

What is the expected plot of Overlord IV?

What is the star cast Overlord Season 4?

Satoshi Hino as Ainz Ooal Gown

Elizabeth Maxwell as Albedo

Chris Guerrero as Ains Ooal Gown

Yumi Hara as Albedo

Masayuki Kato as Demiurge

Jeff Johnson as Demiurge

Felecia Angelle as Shalltear Bloodfallen

Berangere Rochet as Lakyus

Megan Shimpan as Mare Bello Fiore

Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen

Jill Harris as Aura Bella Fiora

Shin’ya Hamazoe as Jugem

Shun’ichi Maki as Kaijali

Anastasia Munoz as Narberal Gamma

Shigeru Chiba as Sebas Tian

Manami Numakura as Narberal Gamma

Ray Hurd as Gazef Stronoff

Kenta Miyake as Cocytus

Hiroshi Shirokuma as Gazef Stronff

Hiromichi Tezuka as Boris Axelson

Chad Halbrook as Brain Unglaus

Alexis Tipton as Lupisregina Beta

Koji Yusa as Brain Unglaus

Ryota Osaka as Climb

Mallorie Rodak as Solution Epsilon

Jeannie Tirado as Nemu Emmot

Masaaki Ihara as Marquis Boullope

Bill Jenkins as Sebas Tian

Ayane Sakura as Solution Epsilon

Kei Shindo as Entoma Vasilissa Zeta

Overlord IV is an anime series. It is based on a book called Overlord, written by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin.On May 8, 2021, a fourth season and an anime film were announced. The film is about the Holy Kingdom Arc in the series. The people are coming back to play their roles for the fourth season. The fourth season of Overlord will come out when it’s finished with production. A spinoff movie will be made by the animation studio, Madhouse. The series is based on a light novel from Kugane Maruyama. It’s set in the year 2138. YGGDRASIL is a game with a massive player base. But people can’t play it anymore because of the server shutdown. One player, called Momonga, finds himself transported into this game when he tries to log in.Unfortunately, Madhouse has not yet announced when season 4 of Overlord will be released. Fans of the anime series say it could come out between late 2021 and early 2022. The Overlord movie has not yet come out. It is likely to be released around or after season 4, which will happen in 2022.A rumor about Overlord Season 4 was said to be canceled because of the pandemic. This means that production slowed down. But the studio Madhouse confirmed that Season 4 will be on May 8th, 2021. They did this during a Livestream event. The popular Japanese anime will get a fourth season. There is also going to be a new movie coming out.Anime company Madhouse has said that the movie about Overlord is set to adapt part of the story from books 12 and 13. The arc sees a battle between the demons and the humans. The demon emperor, Jaldabaoth, is trying to attack the human kingdom of Roble Holy Kingdom. To save it, they team up with Ainz Ooal Gown. The new Overlord movie will cover what happened in the Holy Kingdom arc and the second season of the series covered volumes 7-9. The next season of overlord might cover 10-11. In Volume 10, there are people from other countries who don’t like Ainz and his new Sorcerer Kingdom. And in Volume 11, Ainz allies with the Dwarves.The first season of Overlord arrived in 2015 and had three volumes. The main character is Momonga. He wants to tell other trapped players about his world. And he makes friends with NPCs (non-player characters). In early 2018, Madhouse released Overlord season 2. In this season it adapted the fourth through sixth volumes of the light novels and focused on a wider world of YGGDRASIL. It introduced a tribe of Lizardmen and the citizens of Re-Estate. A series called “Overlord” came out in 2018, and it is about a man who makes a new world. He has to conquer all the places in this world. The anime show Overlord has a fourth season and an overlord movie coming out. The new season and the movie will come out soon. We know that they will be about what we already know – which is about anime, video games, and manga.