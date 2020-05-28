OWC Envoy Pro EX USB-C review

The Envoy Pro EX USB-C is one of those products that really lives up to the "Pro" in its nickname. Available in up to 4TB, it has twice the capacity of the current competition, and it also happens to be much faster. The resistance piece is IP67 (Ingress Protection) certified, which means the unit can survive 30 minutes under 3.3 feet of water. That's sweet, although we don't recommend you try it.

USB-C

USB Type-C, or USB-C (same, new name), is a physical connector used by Thunderbolt 3 and USB. It is not indicative of the protocol being used, which in this case is SuperSpeed ​​USB 10 gbps (nee USB 3.x Gen 2). The Thunderbolt 3 Envoy Pro EX uses a USB-C connector, if you understand me.

OWC This is the Type-C port at one end of the Envoy Pro EX.

You probably understand what OWC stands for with USB-C, but Thunderbolt 3 compatibility is mentioned. In this case, that means you can connect the Envoy EX USB-C to a Type-C port (as it should be called) with the Thunderbolt icon, but it will use USB protocol, not Thunderbolt.

Please note there is a third model Envoy Pro EX USB 3 with an older Micro-B SuperSpeed ​​connector which is SuperSpeed ​​USB 5Gbps (USB 3.x Gen 1). For information on the latest attempt to straighten the rat nest from a naming convention that is USB directly from the horse's mouth, click here. Back to the review.

Design and features.

The secret to the Envoy Pro EX USB-C's huge capacity is that it houses one of the first 4TB M.2 NVMe SSDs to hit the market: the Aura P12. It is also available in OWC as an SSD for internal use.

Priced at $ 1,100, the 4TB Envoy Pro EX USB-C isn't cheap, but considering its cutting-edge capacity, and that the Aura P12 is over $ 1000, that's not bad. If you need it, you need it. On the other hand, there are less expensive options at $ 119 (240GB), $ 170 (480GB), $ 249 (1TB), and $ 479 (2TB). You can also buy the depopulated enclosure (without unit) for $ 60, if you want to roll yours up.

The option to roll your own money could save you a few bucks if you go for an offer unit in the basement, but OWC isn't charging much more per gigabyte, and the Aura P12 seems to be a solid good performance which, again, really isn't. So expensive. With that said, 1GBps is pretty much everything you'll see on any 10Gbps SuperSpeed ​​device in the real world, so almost any NVMe SSD is viable with small data sets.

OWC Apple-style minimalism dictates that only an activity light interrupts the Envoy Pro EX's smooth countenance.

The Envoy Pro EX USB-C is an attractive light silver disk that matches the aesthetics of most Macs. It is 2.6 inches wide, 4.5 inches long, and 0.4 inches thick with a Type-C port at one end and a activity light on the other. As I mentioned, it is IP67 certified, which means it is sealed against dust and water. For more information on IP (ingress protection) ratings, see this TehcHive article. The only other IP67-rated external SSD that we know of is the Adata SE800.

Performance

The OWC Envoy Pro EX USB-C is the fastest 10Gbps SuperSpeed ​​SSD we've tested, albeit only with a mosquito's eyebrow over the SanDisk Extreme Portable Pro SSD. It could have gone either way, but a victory is a victory , and this belongs to the Envoy Pro EX USB-C.

CrystalDiskMark 6 under Windows showed a slight advantage for the OWC over the SanDisk, with others behind.

IDG It was very close, but the Envoy Pro EX ranked first on CrystalDiskMark compared to other USB 3.1 Gen 2 drives (SuperSpeed ​​USB 10Gbps).

In the 48GB transfer tests, it was almost the same story, with the OWC and SanDisk running side by side, with the others lagging a bit behind in most tests.

IDG Once again, the Envoy Pro EX narrowly defeated defending champion SanDisk Extreme Portable Pro SSD.

The margins of victory were slight, but we can still confidently say that the Envoy Pro EX is as fast as it is on a USB 3.1 Gen 2 SSD (SuperSpeed ​​USB 10Gbps).

Please note that lower capacity variants may not offer the same level of write performance. We didn't have them to prove, so that's not a fact, but a caveat based on past experience.

How we test: We used a 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.9GHz Core i9 processor, 32GB of memory, a 2TB SSD, and 4GB Radeon Pro 560X graphics using the Blackmagic Disk Speed ​​Test. Additional tests were run on a Windows 10 64-bit PC using a Core i7-5820K / Asus X99 Deluxe motherboard with four 16GB Kingston 2666MHz DDR4 modules, a Zotac (Nvidia) GT 710 1GB x2 PCIe graphics card, and an Asmedia ASM2142 USB 3.1 Gen 2 Card (10 Gbps). Also on board are a Gigabyte GC-Alpine Thunderbolt 3 card and Softperfect's Ramdisk 3.4.6, which is used for the 48GB read and write tests.

By all means

The Envoy Pro EX USB-C is the fastest external USB SSD we've tested to date, is IP67 certified and offers 4TB of capacity in a form factor no larger than the 2TB competition. It's not even that expensive when it comes to these things.

So, let's see if I can solve this … Faster, more vast, resistant and relatively affordable. How could I tell you not to buy it?