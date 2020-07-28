Owl saved after the rescuer descends down a 130-foot pit to retrieve it

Bad Segeberg city police were alerted Saturday afternoon by a local who could hear the hooting bird in distress, according to a statement released Monday by the fire service.

Rescuers used a spotlight to illuminate the well and were able to see the bird in the background, but were unable to attract it to a net.

Tests showed that the air quality was poor a few meters inside the well, so an oxygen bottle was lowered into the well to help the owl breathe.

Then a rescuer wearing a breathing apparatus rappelled down the well, packed the animal in a bag, and sent it back onto the rope before following.