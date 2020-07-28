Owl saved after the rescuer descends down a 130-foot pit to retrieve it

Rescuers used a spotlight to illuminate the well and were able to see the bird in the background, but were unable to attract it to a net.
Tests showed that the air quality was poor a few meters inside the well, so an oxygen bottle was lowered into the well to help the owl breathe.
Then a rescuer wearing a breathing apparatus rappelled down the well, packed the animal in a bag, and sent it back onto the rope before following.
The rescue operation took 3.5 hours and since then the owl has been delivered to a local bat sanctuary, where it will be cared for.
"We would like to thank everyone involved for the very good cooperation," the fire service said in the statement.
The young owl is part of a group that has lived in the area for a long time, he added.
The birds live on Kalkberg, or "Chalk Mountain", a 300-foot rock in the center of Bad Segeberg that is topped by the ruined castle.
Eagle owls are probably the largest owl species in the world, with a wingspan of up to 6.5 feet, according to the US National Aviary, and are common throughout Europe and Asia.