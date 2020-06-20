Owner of a liquor store, 88, who shot the alleged thief without & # 39; viejita & # 39;

The 88-year-old Nashville liquor store owner, Boy, who was talking harshly, allegedly shot a store thief, wants criminals to know "I'm sick and I can't take it anymore."

The octogenarian returned to work Saturday after being charged with aggravated assault for shooting a man who she said was trying to steal whiskey.

"I did what I had to do, and I hope word gets out on the street that I'm fed up and can't take it anymore," she told The Post on Saturday from her store, where support customers lined up. "You have to defend yourself sometimes."

Boyce said he has been robbed several times in the past, especially in the past four years, and that he has often been afraid.

Now with a $ 10,000 bonus, she said she finally had enough Tuesday night when two men broke into her Murfreesboro Road liquor and wine store, threatening her and trying to steal some alcohol. She told police that one of the men went to the back where the vodka was located and another approached her "in a way that she knew" that he was going to steal from her.

It was then that he grabbed his late mother Mary's Smith & Wesson .38 snub-nosed revolver, unwrapped it from its cloth cover, and placed it on the counter.

One of the men ordered brown liquor and the other, identified as Ramon Fisher, grabbed a couple of bottles of Crown Royal whiskey. Boyce then confronted Fisher, whom she said "lashed out at her."

Boyce, a widow who is 5'3 "and weighs 115 pounds, said Fisher would push her down. She then ran toward the exit, bottles under her arm, she said.

"I did what I had to do," he said. "After you've been played as a fool by people who have robbed you for years, you get tired." And don't put me in the category of an old lady. I know how to take care of myself. "

Nashville police did not respond to calls from The Post Sunday asking whether or not Boyce overreacted by shooting Fisher, who is recovering from his injuries.

Boyce said he did not necessarily intend to hit Fisher, who was shot in the back.

"I've never fired a gun before," Boyce said, "but I guess it comes naturally. I aimed at the ground to scare him.

Fisher fell to the ground, shouting that he was shot. He crashed into a display case of wine bottles that opened all over the floor.

Boyce's young friend Carson Burch went to Facebook to defend her and said she wears a wristband from an incident at the store two months ago when she was robbed and assaulted.

“She is a sweet old lady who takes care of her own affairs. She opens this liquor store alone every day, and closes it every night alone, ”Burch wrote. "Are you now charged with a crime for defending yourself? Give me a break."

Boyce said he offered to go to the police station with the police when they arrived.

"I went downstairs, they took a police picture of me, I got out on bail and went back to the store," Boyce said. "I did get some people to help me, but it took us at 1 a.m. to clean up all the wine that spilled everywhere."

Police said in an affidavit obtained by the McClatchy News Service that they visited Fisher at Vanderbilt Hospital, where he told them he had used cocaine and liquor at the time he entered Boyce's store and was planning to steal liquor. The next day, Fisher modified his story to say that he and his friend planned to pay for the liquor and were not stealing it.

Boyce works six days a week in the liquor store he has owned since 1994.

"I am a people person," he said, "I like working."

She's just upset that the police confiscated her gun and told her it could be two years before she can get it back. "

"I told them, t – t, that I could be dead by then," Boyce said. "But the law is the law."