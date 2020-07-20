Oxford University vaccine is safe and induces an immune response, preliminary results suggest

All of them also appeared to be safe, although studies with more people will be needed to show how safe they really are and whether they can prevent infection.

That's good news, investigators said. "The immune system has two ways to find and attack pathogens: antibody and T-cell responses. This vaccine is intended to induce both, so that it can attack the virus when it circulates in the body, as well as attack the infected cells. " Oxford pediatrician Dr. Andrew Pollard, lead author of the study, said in a statement.

"We hope this means that the immune system will remember the virus, so that our vaccine will protect people for a long period of time. However, we need more research before we can confirm that the vaccine effectively protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection. , and on how all protection lasts. " It is also unclear how well the vaccine would work in older people who are at increased risk for severe Covid-19 disease.

The vaccine trial included 1,077 people aged 18 to 55 with no history of coronavirus infection and was carried out in five UK hospitals from late April to late May. Participants received either the Covid-19 vaccine or a meningitis vaccine.

There were no serious vaccine-related adverse events; Fatigue and headache were the most commonly reported reactions. Other common side effects include pain at the injection site, muscle pain, general discomfort, chills, fever, and high temperature.

& # 39; There is a long way to go & # 39;

These Phase 1/2 results were promising, the researchers said, but large-scale trials are needed to determine if the vaccine protects against the coronavirus.

"All the key elements needed to proceed to a Phase 3 trial are there," Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told the Science Media Center in the UK about the Oxford trial.

"The responses measured in the blood and the absence of serious damage indicate that there is a possibility of an effective vaccine against Covid-19. It still does not show that the disease is reduced or prevented, and this will not be easy to show until the completed 3 trials in settings where the SARS Cov-2 virus circulates at a high rate and people suffer from serious and clinical illness. "

A Phase 1 study generally studies a small number of people and focuses on whether a vaccine is safe and elicits an immune response. In Phase 2, the clinical study is expanded and the vaccine is administered to people who have characteristics, such as age and physical health, similar to those for which the new vaccine is intended, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. of U.S. Diseases In Phase 3, the vaccine is administered to thousands of people and its efficacy and safety are tested again.

Phase 2/3 trials of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine are currently underway in the UK, Brazil, and South Africa, with subsequent phase trials expected to begin in the United States in August. "This is a positive result, but again there is a long way to go. These are Phase 1 studies. Now we need to move to large-scale trials in the real world, but it is good to see more data and more products in this same process. " important phase of vaccine discovery, "said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Program on Monday.

Oxford vaccine expert Adrian Hill said the team is looking to test one and two doses on Phase 3 participants.

AstraZeneca says it has secured the ability to produce 2 billion doses of the vaccine. "If possible, there will be a vaccine by the end of the year," said Hill.

There are 23 Covid-19 vaccines currently in clinical trials worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

Results of Phase 2 of the CanSino vaccine published

More Phase 2 results released Monday suggested the CanSino Biologics vaccine was safe and created an immune response. The trial, conducted in Wuhan, China, in April, involved more than 500 people who received high, low or placebo doses of the vaccine, according to the statement.

The trial found that 95% of participants in the high-dose group and 91% in the low-dose group showed T-cell or antibody immune responses 28 days after vaccination. In the high dose group, neutralizing antibody responses were induced in 59% and binding antibody responses in 96%. The binding antibodies bind to a virus but do not prevent it from infecting the cells.

About half of the people who received the low dose developed neutralizing antibodies.

Most of the adverse reactions were mild or moderate. Nine percent of the participants in the high-dose group had serious adverse reactions within 28 days, the most common of which was fever.

This vaccine uses a weakened human cold virus called adenovirus to deliver genetic material that mimics the coronavirus. Therefore, there is a danger that people who have been infected with that adenovirus in the past may have an immunity that may "partially hinder specific immune responses to vaccination." Compared to younger people in the study, older participants had a significantly lower immune response and better tolerated the vaccine.

"Because older people face a high risk of serious illness and even death associated with COVID-19 infection, they are an important target population for a COVID-19 vaccine," said one of the study's authors, Wei Chen, an antibody engineering expert at the Beijing Biotechnology Institute, said in a statement. "An additional dose may be needed to induce a stronger immune response in the elderly population, but more research is being done to assess this."

In a comment also published in The Lancet, Naor Bar-Zeev and Dr. William J. Moss of the International Center for Vaccine Access and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health wrote that the trials were "broadly similar and promising", and the "reassuring" safety data.

But questions remain about how long an immune response will last and how vaccines will affect older populations, people with particular health conditions that put them at risk, and the racial and ethnic groups most severely affected by Covid-19, they said.

"When things are urgent, we must proceed with caution," they wrote. "The success of COVID-19 vaccines depends on the community's trust in the vaccine sciences, which requires a comprehensive and transparent assessment of risk and honest communication of potential harm."

More vaccine data from Pfizer, BioNTech

Also Monday, US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech reported that their vaccine candidate Covid-19 elicited a "robust" antibody and T-cell immune responses in an early Phase 1/2 study.

The data has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, but was published in a preprint document on the online server medRxiv.org on Monday.

The findings reflect earlier data among American study participants, which were announced earlier this month.

"It is encouraging that the data on BNT162b1 from the German study cohort is very much in line with what we have seen in the US study cohort," said Dr. Özlem Türeci, medical director and co-founder of BioNTech, in Monday's press. launching.

"Preliminary data indicates that our mRNA-based vaccine was able to stimulate antibody and T-cell responses at remarkably low dose levels," said Türeci. "We believe that both can play an important role in achieving the effective elimination of a pathogen like SARS-CoV-2."

The German trial included 60 healthy adults aged 18-55 years who were randomized to receive variable doses of the vaccine.

The statement also notes that there were some local reactions and mild to moderate adverse events, including some with flu-like symptoms and injection site reactions. All events resolved spontaneously and were managed with simple measures, according to the statement. There were no serious events reported.

A Phase 3 vaccine trial that could involve up to 30,000 healthy participants is expected to begin in late July, if it receives regulatory approval, BioNTech and Pfizer said.