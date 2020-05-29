Ozark: 15 best episodes (according to IMDb)

In the third season of Netflix OzarkThe Byrdes settle into a new normal that includes Wendy becoming a power player in her own right as an employee of the Navarro cartel. The series addresses a family drama, but the more visible the Byrds and their gaming operation are, the more threats arise for their family. The series continues to be a compelling criminal drama with characters who can do bad things but try to convince themselves that they have good reason to do so.

After three seasons, the only thing we know for sure is that there is no happy ending for Wendy, Marty, Jonah and Charlotte.

While not all episodes are as strong as the rest, the ones that are stronger are truly amazing. Here are the 15 best Ozark episodes, according to IMDb.

fifteen All in: Season 3, Episode 10 (9.6)

There is not much time for grief or remorse for Marty and Wendy Byrde. Wendy's grand plans to become a respectful citizen are a pipe dream, and Marty's fears that she would drag them too deep to leave never come true. Their focus again becomes short-sighted: they have to keep their family together and alive. Anyone and anything that gets in the way just doesn't matter. This is a heartbreaking revelation for Ruth, who once again stands outside looking in. As the Byrdes go deeper into the rabbit hole, they less understand that surviving is not living.

14 Fire Pink: Season 3, Episode 9 (9.3)

There are many difficulties in trying to prevent Ben from becoming collateral damage, but at the heart of "Fire Pink" are the difficult decisions that women must make as wives, mothers, sisters, and lovers. There is an innate need for Wendy, Helen and Ruth to protect who and what is most important to them, and the tragedy is when they finally fail.

Wendy vacillates between frantic and frustrated until she finally realizes that her options are limited to the unthinkable. It is a testament to Laura Linney's talent that viewers will sympathize with Wendy, crying alongside her rather than seeing her as a modern Lady Macbeth. But Tom Pelphrey's (Ben) agony over his actions and his inability to understand how to do it right is the season's most genuine performance.

13 The Toll: Season 1, Episode 10 (9.2)

Marty's fight throughout the season to stay one step ahead of not only the cartel but also the Snells, Langmores and feds continues. He stops the bleeding in one part of his operation loosely attached only to have someone inflict a new wound elsewhere.

It's exhausting to see Marty deal with the stark reality that her situation continues to go from bad to worse. It's also almost incomprehensible to realize that a couple of racist business savvy hillbillies from a quiet lakeside town prove to be as or more dangerous than a Mexican drug cartel.

12 The Gold Coast: Season 2, Episode 10 (9)

As Marty becomes less calm, even vulnerable, Wendy becomes tougher. Darlene, Ruth and Wendy are willing to compromise for their families, even if this creates distance in the short term. The entire episode delves into family ties: what unites people and what separates them.

Wendy tries to compartmentalize the part of herself capable of destroying the lives of those who would oppose her, a loving mother and an honest citizen. By dealing with the Snells, the drug cartels, corrupt politicians, sociopathic FBI agents, the mafia, and petty criminals, the Byrds can almost justify their role in this dark and twisted food chain. But Marty no longer wants to, which poses a problem when the person closest to him suddenly becomes a powerful adversary.

eleven BFF: Season 3, Episode 8 (8.9)

"BFF" shows the downfall of two genuinely "good" characters. Special Agent Maya Miller is an anomaly. Unlike her counterparts Petty and Evans, she wants to do the right thing for the right reasons, and is determined not to compromise. Unfortunately, it doesn't work for her. One of Marty's most disgusting acts during the third season is his attempt to make Miller abandon his principles.

Ben may be bipolar, but he recognizes the irony that he is locked up and punished for recognizing everything that is not right around him. Ben's mental illness affects how he handles and reacts to these harsh truths, but being bipolar is not synonymous with moral relativism. It is foreshadowed early that things will not end well for Ben and the more everyone tries to do the right thing for him, the more the situation gets out of control.

10 Your House Is My House: Season 3, Episode 6 (8.9)

Wendy and Marty's marriage is based on survival. Your chances are better together than apart. When they talk about marital discord being a matter of life and death, it is not hyperbole. Her therapy crisis is raw, real, and darkly fun. They are so disconnected that the only thing they have in common is anger and resentment.

As complicated as Wendy's relationship with her husband is, the story between her and Ben is more fascinating and relatable. The revelation that Ben is bipolar points to disaster, especially regarding his romance with Ruth. Wendy's love for her brother is shrouded in anguish and in dealing with their problems, and one cannot be released from the other. Ruth and Ben fall for each other is a fact, but so is their shared illusion that they can overcome the insurmountable.

9 9 Game Day: Season 2, Episode 5 (8.9)

As Special Agent Petty despairs of taking down the cartel, his behavior becomes more provocative and antagonistic. Its downward spiral is a warning story that those who let monsters consume them from the inside out are doomed to become monsters. He is adept at exploiting weakness, and he gets into Marty's head enough that Marty begins to doubt those he supposedly trusts the most. More accurately, there is no one Marty completely trusts.

While everyone else's actions are driven by the survival instinct, Buddy does not work under the same limitations. He has nothing to lose, making him invaluable to the Byrdes.

8 Coffee, Black: Season 1, Episode 9 (8.9)

Wendy asks the question that has come up throughout the season. "If we weren't trapped, would we be together?" It's a loaded question to ask, and Marty is as succinct as he is with people like Rachel, Mason, and Sam. He gives away very little. Traffic in numbers, not emotions.

Ruth goes on to prove that she is more than a little criminal who comes from a poor white trash family. The kinship between her and Marty stems from her shared determination to do whatever it takes to protect those she loves, and her ability to see that he provides an outlet for her unique talents. There's also a growing affection between them when she begins to see him as a surrogate father, and Marty is willing to fill that role.

7 7 Boss Fight: Season 3, Episode 4 (8.8)

In "Boss Fight", flashbacks from Marty's past reveal that his origin is his ability to play the odds. While Navarro performs some type of test to determine who could be expendable and who could not, the only voice of reason is Wendy's brother. Finally, someone arrives and witnesses this madness from the outside.

With so many players on the board and Marty, often so unflappable, everyone around him remembers his worth. Not only as the boy with the numbers but as a partner, father and husband. So far, he has been rejected and fired since Wendy's unilateral decision to keep them quiet, but Marty is going through much more than he reveals.

6 6 Kevin Cronin was here: season 3, episode 3 (8.8)

It is not a good sign that Wendy dreams of taking Marty out of the equation in the same way as Cade. Only, this time, she pulls the trigger. The problems that exist in any marriage are amplified to the point of absurdity during this episode. Marty and Wendy's attempts to sabotage each other are sometimes deceptive and sneaky, and others are painstakingly passive-aggressive.

Is Marty simply threatened by Wendy's relationship with Navarro or really concerned about his safety? Helen is a catalyst for dissent as she stokes Wendy's ambitions, making Marty seem like a responsibility. Not content to see her marriage implosion, Wendy pushes casino owner Carl completely to the limit.

5 5 The Badger: Season 2, Episode 9 (8.8)

4 4 Civil Union: Season 3, Episode 2 (8.6)

One of the great stories in the show's third season was the fact that Helen started doing power games behind Marty's back, all of which begins in this episode. She turns to Helen for help instead of her husband, prompting Marty to start taking steps to spy on her.

The series also gets a major new addition to the cast in this episode, as Wendy's brother appears at the end, providing a major twist for things to come.

3 Outer Darkness: Season 2, Episode 6 (8.6)

"Outer Darkness" is another excellent episode of OzarkTaking place in the second season, things really heat up at this point and that is mainly due to the pressure that the FBI begins to place on the Snell by searching his field and brings a major turnaround.

This episode is a perfect example of how the show takes audiences down one path, thinking that something will clearly happen, but then the other will. A lot is happening in the episode and it's no surprise that it's one of the strongest.

2 One Way Out: Season 2, Episode 7 (8.5)

"One Way Out" is another strong episode in the series, and once again the Byrde family ends up in great danger mainly because Mason attacks them.

Meanwhile, Ruth continues to show that she is vulnerable by trying to impress her father. You engage in a heist to steal boat parts to help your business fix things, but you take many risks in trying to succeed.

one Sugarwood: Season 1, Episode 1 (8.5)

"Sugarwood" is the first episode of Ozark, and does a brilliant job of setting the tone for exactly what the show will be about. Marty's partner ends up trying to tease a client and quickly endangers him and his family.

Quickly packing his life, it is crystal clear that the show will be exciting and will keep the audience hooked. While the details on the show's theme are unclear, it is a perfect start.

