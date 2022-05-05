If you’re a fan of dark, gritty crime dramas, then Ozark is the show for you. This Netflix original series tells the story of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a financial advisor who is forced to relocate his family to the Ozarks after he becomes involved in a money-laundering scheme.

The show has been met with critical acclaim and has been renewed for a second season. If you’re looking for a new show to binge watch, Ozark is worth checking out!

The plotline of the Ozark

series is pretty intense, so if you’re not a fan of violence or dark subject matter, this might not be the show for you. However, if you can handle it, Ozark is a great option for your next Netflix binge.

Ozark series is set in the Ozarks, which is a region in the central United States. The Ozarks are known for their natural beauty, but they also have a dark side. Ozark explores this dark side, and it does not shy away from showing the violence and crime that can occur in this part of the country.

Characters in the Ozark

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde

Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell

Carson Holmes as Three Langmore

Jordana Spiro as Rachel

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro

Kevin L. Johnson as Sam Dermody

Jessica Frances Dukes played as Special Agent Maya Miller

Nelson Bonilla as Nelson

Jason Butler Harner as Roy Petty

Peter Mullan as Jacob Snell

Damian Young as Jim Rattelsdorf

Janet McTeer as Helen Pierce

McKinley Belcher III as Agent Trevor Evans

Julia Garner talks ‘Ozark’ and Her Role’s Legacy

Bill Dubuque as well as Mark Williams originated the Netflix original show Ozark. The show stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who relocates his family from Chicago to the Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong.

Laura Linney stars as Wendy Byrde, Marty’s wife who is struggling to adjust to their new life. Ozark has received critical acclaim, with many praising its writing, directing, and acting. Julia Garner plays Ruth Langmore, a member of the Ozarks crime family who becomes an ally of the Byrdes. I recently spoke to Garner about her character’s development throughout the show, her relationship with Bateman’s character, and what it was like to film in the Ozarks.

Garner: “Ruth is someone who is very smart and has a lot of common sense, but she doesn’t have a lot of emotional intelligence. I think that’s something that she learns from Marty Byrde.”

For family. For power. For revenge. New character posters for #Ozark. pic.twitter.com/aiJUlkTS67 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 13, 2022

The future success of the Ozark

The Ozark series remains to be seen, but it’s safe to say that Garner is a big part of that success. Also, the critics of Ozark `have been praised by critics for its acting, direction, and writing. The series has a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 60 reviews with an average rating of Ozark has also been praised for its cinematography and music. Ozark was nominated for four Emmys in 2018, including Best Drama Series.

If you’re looking for a new show to watch, Ozark is worth checking out. Just be warned that it can be pretty intense at times.

Have you seen Ozark? What did you think of it? Do you have a suggestion for a show or movie that we should feature on our site?