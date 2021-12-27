Ozark is right around the corner, with more action drama and thrill. Ozark is a Netflix original series that tells the story of Marty Byrde and his family as they navigate through Missouri’s local criminals including the Langmore and Snell families. Ozark has received critical acclaim for its gripping narrative and stellar performances by Jason Bateman (Marty Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore), and Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde). Ozark season 4 promises more drama just when you thought it couldn’t get any better! The series has been created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. The series has been filmed in Georgia and has been released on the OTT platform Netflix. Read on to get fresh updates of the new season of Ozark!

The cast of Ozark season 4

Chris Mundy has been brought on as executive producer for Ozark season four. Ozark is also known for putting together some amazing casts which include Jason Bateman as Martin “Marty” Byrde, Julia Garnes as Ruth Langmorer, and Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde. We can expect these fantastic actors to bring new life into their characters like never before! They all got incredible talents. We cannot wait to see how it unfolds throughout Ozark’s fourth installment. With this great team of writers and an outstanding crew working behind the scenes; Ozark is sure to rise above expectations once again with its upcoming release! And there are some new faces that we will be seeing in the new season. Former X-Men star Bruce Davison has been cast as retired Illinois Senator Randall Schafer. Ozark series has numerous characters so we putting up a few prominent ones. The members include names such as Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Marty and Wendy’s teenage daughter, Jordana Spiro as Rachel Garrison, and Jason Butler Harner as Roy Petty an FBI agent investigating Marty, Esai Morales as Camino “Del” Del Rio, a lieutenant for Mexico’s Navarro drug cartel. Skylar Gaertner has played Jonah Byrde, Marty and Wendy’s teenage son.

What to expect from season 4?

In Ozark season four, the Byrde family is in a lot of trouble when Del gets out of jail and starts to take revenge on Marty. To make matters worse, Ozark has been making headlines due to its success. The Feds want blood for politics and start using Ozark as a way to get what they want from Marty until he can barely handle it anymore. With all this going against him, Marty must find a new line of work before everything goes downhill! “A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrde’s. I’m excited to end with a bang(s)” this is what Jason Bateman has to say for Ozark season 4. Without revealing much, the fourth season of Ozark will continue the story of the Byrde family. However, this time around they are in a much more difficult situation as they have to now compete with other money launderers to stay afloat. “We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrde’s saga right,” executive producer Chris Mundy said to Variety.

All decisions have consequences. Ozark Season 4 Part 1 premieres January 21. pic.twitter.com/5WzYFfUjs4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 17, 2021

What is the story of Ozark so far?

When the money-laundering plan of a Mexican drug group goes terribly wrong, Martin “Marty” Byrde who is a financial advisor proposes a plan of doing a much bigger money laundering. Unfortunately, things get out of hand. Marty Byrde shifts from Chicago to Missouri. Subsequently, he gets involved in local criminals and big drug lords and things become dreadfully out of control. The Byrde’s must find a way out before it ruins everyone including themselves!

When is Ozark season 4 coming on screens?

Ozark seasons 1, 2, and 3 have a total of 10 episodes each that were released in 2017, 2018, and 2020 respectively. All these seasons became super hit and season four is sure to be another hit with fans of the series. The first three episodes’ names have been revealed, the first episode titled “The Beginning of the End”, the second episode titles “Let the Great World Spin”, and the third episode has the name “City on the Make”. Season 4 is going to release on January 21, 2022. So, make sure to mark the date on your calendar for the premiere of Ozark season four! So, get all your work done because Ozark Season four is coming and it looks like it’s going to be just as good, if not better than the first three seasons!