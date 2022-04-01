If you’re a fan of Ozark, then you’re probably eagerly awaiting the return of the show for its fourth season. The first episode aired on August 31st and it did not disappoint! In this episode, we see the return of some familiar faces as well as some new ones. There is definitely a lot of tension and suspense as the characters struggle to deal with their complicated lives. If you haven’t seen Ozark yet, I highly recommend checking it out! It’s one of my favorite shows.

In Ozark Season four, episode one, we see the return of some familiar faces. We are reintroduced to Marty and Wendy Byrde as well as their family. The Byrdes are in a much different place than they were in previous seasons. They are now living in Missouri after fleeing Chicago. Ozark is no longer just a money-laundering scheme for Marty; it’s his home. This season, we see him struggling to protect his family and maintain his grip on the business.

Who is the cast in Ozark Season 4?

The cast of Ozark Season four includes

Laura Linney

Jason Bateman

Julia Garner

Sofia Hublitz

Skylar Gaertner

Holt McCallany.

What can we expect from Ozark Season four?

We can expect to see a lot of drama in Ozark Season four. Marty is struggling to keep everything together while also trying to protect his family. There is also the threat of the cartel coming after them. We will see Wendy trying to hold things together while also managing the kids. And we will see the return of some familiar faces. Be sure to check out Ozark Season four when it airs on August 31st!

What is Ozark Season 4 all about?

Ozark Season four is all about the struggle to keep things together. Marty is trying to protect his family while also dealing with the cartel. Wendy is trying to hold everything together and manage the kids. There will be some familiar faces returning in Ozark Season four. Be sure to check it out when it airs on August 31st!

Who’s in Ozark Season four?

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Holt McCallany are all back for Ozark Season four! Keep an eye out for these talented actors when Ozark Season four breaths of air on August 31st.

What can we expect from Ozark Season four?

Ozark Season four is all about the struggle to keep things together. Marty is trying to protect his family while also dealing with the cartel. Wendy is trying to hold everything together and manage the kids. There will be some familiar faces returning in Ozark Season four. Be sure to check it out when it airs on August 31st!

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep an eye out for Ozark Season four on Netflix! It premieres on August 31st! Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Holt McCallany are all back for another season of this hit.

https://twitter.com/serietvsquad/status/1509789853675835432?s=20&t=SNc64I2Fbcm58G3e-VviQw

What are the ratings of Ozark Season 4?

Ozark Season four is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. The ratings are through the roof and it’s sure to be another hit for Netflix. With Jason Bateman and Laura Linney at the helm, you know it’s going to be good.

Be sure to check out Ozark when it comes out on August 31st! It’s one of the most anticipated shows of the year and it’s sure to be a hit! With Jason Bateman and Laura Linney leading the way, you won’t want to miss it! #OzarkSeasonFour #Netflix #August31st #JasonBateman #LauraLinney # JuliaGarner # SofiaHublitz # SkylarGaertner # HoltMc