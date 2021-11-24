Ozark season 4 will come out in January. There is a new teaser trailer. It shows how the story will end for this family and their problems with crime and other things.

Marty Byrde is in trouble with a Mexican cartel. He has to move his family to Missouri because he needs to set up a new money-laundering scheme for them. After moving to the Ozark mountains, he and his wife became involved in local crimes. The Langmore family and the Snell family are criminals there too. They were also with the Kansas City Mafia. OZARK was like Breaking Bad, which is about an average family man turned into a criminal antihero. The show Ozark became a big winner. Jason Bateman won a SAG Award and Laura Linney won an Emmy for her second season of the show.

What is the release date of Ozark Season 4?

Netflix has set the release date for Ozark season 4 to January 21, 2022.

That’s two years after season 3 dropped in 2020. Netflix announced in 2020 that Ozark would return for a fourth and final season.

The company put in delays because of the pandemic. But, even with the delay, it did not work out. It told shareholders in April that Ozark is coming by Q4 2021.

There is no word on when the final season of Ozark will come out. It might be later in 2022.

What is the plot of Ozark Season 4?

In the new season of Ozark, a woman gets shot and killed by Navarro. It will be in the show from where it ended last time.

During a Deadline panel, Bateman said, “The next season of our show will start with Laura Linney and me looking in the mirror after Janet McTeer left us. It will be 10 minutes later.”

The Byrdes are now more tied to Navarro, but they have other problems too. Ruth is now working for Darlene Snell.

Chris Mundy told EW.com, “I think next season of the show will be about whether Ruth can create something all her own that is sustainable or if she wants something else. And I think it will be about how much karma catches up with them if they do.”

The actor who plays Wyatt Langmore in the show does not like how he has developed. He says that it is nerve-wracking.

“With a show that goes on for a long time, you don’t know how it will end,” he said. “But I trust the writers at Ozark.”

People are also speculating about a possible showdown between Jonah and Nelson, the man who killed Uncle Ben. They had a close bond and after learning of Ben’s death, Jonah angrily shot a gun. Actor Nelson, who plays a hitman, confirmed that he will be returning to the show.

Who will be starring in it?

The cast of Ozark is led by Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a former financial advisor who became a money launderer. He is married to Laura Linney’s character, Wendy Byrde, who used to be the main person in charge of political PR.

The show is coming back. Julia Garner will be on it. She plays Ruth Langmore, a member of the family who does crime things.

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Marty and Wendy’s daughter

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Marty and Wendy’s son

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, head of a Mexican drug cartel

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, a member of a local crime family

Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, Ruth’s cousin

Jessica Frances Dukes as FBI Special Agent Maya Miller

John Bedford Lloyd as Frank Cosgrove, head of the Kansas City mafia

Joseph Sikora as Frank Cosgrove Jr, a mafia member

Robert Treveiler as John Nix, a local sheriff

Kevin L Johnson as Sam Dermody, a real estate agent

McKinley Belcher III as FBI Agent Trevor Evans

Nelson Bonilla as Nelson, Helen Pierce’s enforcer

Veronica Falcón as Camila, Omar Navarro’s sister

Ali Stroker as Charles-Ann, a friend of Ruth’s mother

Some of the people who played characters on the show will not be coming back because they died. They are Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, and Marylouise Burke.

Some new people are coming to the show “Ozark”. Bruce Davison is playing a retired Illinois Senator. More new people are coming too. Alfonso Herrera is Javi. He is a member of the Navarro cartel. Bruno Bichir is Navarro’s priest. Adam Rothenberg is Mel Sattem, a private investigator. CC Castillo is Sheriff Leigh Guerrero, and Katrina Lenk plays Clare Shaw, the CEO of a biopharmaceutical firm.

