It’s been a long wait, but Ozark Season 4 Part 1 is finally here! The Byrdes are back and things are about to get a lot more complicated. In this season, the stakes are higher than ever. Marty and Wendy must face new challenges and find new ways to make money if they want to survive. Ozark is one of the most suspenseful shows on TV, and you won’t want to miss a single episode!

So, you might be thinking what’s part 1 of season 4 of Ozark bringing? Well, the trailer of part 1 is out now on Youtube. And it shows Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) at Navarro’s residence following Helen’s murder. The final season is going to bring some explosions on the show as we see in the trailer Navarro (Felix Solis) tells Marty, “Your greatest threat will always come from the inside.” Ozark is one of the most suspenseful shows on TV, and you won’t want to miss a single episode!

When is the final season coming up in India?

Jason Bateman’s most anticipated series is coming up on Netflix on January 21, 2022. Make sure you do not miss the series.

How many parts are there in the Final season parts?

The final season will be divided into two parts. Netflix has announced that Ozark will be returning for a fourth season, but with a different release plan. The upcoming season will have seven episodes, unlike the first three seasons that had ten episodes each.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 cast

The series will be returning with their previous characters. Jason Bateman returns as Marty Byrde, with Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde. Their daughter Charlotte will be played by Sofia Hublitz. Others will include Julia Garner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, who will also return to their respective roles.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 premieres in 12 hours!!



But seeing as it's been 664 days since there was a new episode, here's a recap of what happened last season pic.twitter.com/y62MmDXRdV — Netflix (@netflix) January 20, 2022

How is the cast reacting for Ozark Season 4 Part 1?

Jason Bateman says, “We’re really happy with it. I think the fans are going to be too. It’s always a little bit of a guessing game as to what people are going to like, but we feel pretty confident that this one is going to land well.” Laura Linney also weighed in on Ozark Season. “I think it’s a great show, and I love the character that I play. It was very challenging, and so much fun to do.” Garner is looking forward to what Ozark Season has in store, telling Collider, “It’s always been kind of secretive because they want it to be a surprise for us when we get the scripts. But yeah, I’m excited about it. They’re really good at writing stuff that keeps you on your toes.” The Byrdes will be back with new challenges awaiting them this season. Ozark Season four is scheduled to release on January 21, 2022, on Netflix! Be sure to check out the trailer below!

What are Critics’ reviews on Ozark seasons?

Critics reviews are in and they are definitely mixed. Some feel like the new storyline is interesting and makes for an unpredictable show. While others feel like it’s strayed too far from what made Ozark great in the first place. Be sure to check out the trailer below and decide for yourself! Totten tomatoes gave Ozark Season four a 76% rating. Metacritic gave Ozark Season four a 58%. Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus: Ozark’s season amps up the tension and ratchets up the suspense, but its storytelling increasingly feels scattered and diffuse. Netflix viewers have given Ozark Season four a 95% rating so far. The Hollywood Reporter says, ” Ozark is back with a vengeance in its fourth season.” So, the Ozark season 4 is the one you don’t want to miss out on. The series is going to wrap up pretty good as suggested by the trailer. Be sure to check out Ozark Season 4 Part 1 on January 21, 2022, on Netflix.