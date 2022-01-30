Netflix’s Ozark series is a thrilling look into the dark world of money laundering. The show follows the story of Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who are forced to relocate from Chicago to the Ozarks after Marty is caught up in a money-laundering scheme. The Byrdes must quickly adapt to their new surroundings and find a way to launder millions of dollars without getting caught. With its suspenseful plot and well-developed characters, Ozark is one of the most captivating shows on Netflix. If you’re looking for a good binge-watch, be sure to check out Ozark!

When is part 2 of season 4 coming?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed when Ozark season four part two will land, though Jason Bateman did recently tell Jimmy Kimmel it will be “kinda soon.” Part one season 4 has just been dropped on January 21, 2022.

How many episodes will be there?

Season four of Ozark has a total of 14 episodes which is divided into 7 episodes for each part one and two.

Who are in the cast?

The series has been created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. The Ozark cast stars Jason Bateman as Martin “Marty” Byrde in the leading role. Besides him, it has Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Esai Morales as Camino “Del” Del Rio among many others.

What’s the cast saying about the Ozark series?

Jason Bateman said, “the scripts are really dark and really good.”Laura Linney said, “It’s a family saga. It’s about Marty trying to hold his family together in the most extreme circumstances.”Sofia Hublitz said, “Jonah is going through such an intense transformation. I was just so excited to play her.”Bill Dubuque said, “We were really lucky to get Jason Bateman. He could have done anything he wanted.” Mark Williams said, “Jason is a very hands-on producer. He was on the set every day.”

Esai Morales as Camino said, "I was really looking forward to playing with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. They're both consummate professionals."

What can we expect from Ozark season four?

From the little information that has been given, it looks like Wendy will be taking on a more active role in the Byrde businesses. Ruth is still struggling with her choices and Camino Del Rio is back causing trouble for Marty. Fans of Ozark can expect plenty of twists and turns as always in this dark crime drama series.

Honours and awards

The series has received a total of thirty-two Primetime Emmy Award nominations including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman won for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2019 and Julia Garner won twice consecutively for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020. Bateman has received two further Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actor – Television Series Drama.

#OzarkSeason4 spoilers! i smell another julia garner emmy nomination pic.twitter.com/nlKa5dZiO0 — out of context ozark (@oocozark) January 22, 2022

Critic reviews on Ozark Season 4 part 1

On Rotten Tomatoes, the fourth season has an approval rating of 94% based on 32 reviews, with an average rating of 8.0/10. The website’s critics consensus read: “Ozark hasn’t gotten out clean just yet, but its mesmeric performances and taut suspense signal that the Byrde clan are as entertainingly resourceful as ever.”

Others write,

“Ozark is a great show. It’s one of those shows that you can’t wait to watch every week.”– Dustin Smith, IGN

” Ozark is not only an incredibly well-acted series but its storytelling is on point, offering up unexpected plot twists and turns along the way.”– Meghan O’Keefe, TV Guide

” Ozark is not for the faint of heart. If you’re looking for a family drama with a light touch of humour, this isn’t it.”– Vicki Hyman, NJ.com

The Ozark series is one that you don’t want to miss. It has an amazing cast, and the scripts are dark and thrilling. Be sure to check it out on Netflix!