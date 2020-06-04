P.K. of Demons Subban donates $ 50G to fund George Floyd's daughter, NHL matches donation

New Jersey Devils defender P.K. Subban leads by action, announcing Wednesday that it has donated $ 50,000 to a fund for the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd, a donation that the NHL paired up

Subban posted a video on Twitter about the recent death of Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.

"Change the game," Subban said, pointing to the phrase stitched on his hat. "I have worn it on my hat for a long, long time, for years. I wear it every day when I go to work and what does it mean to 'change the game'? 'Change the game' means to change the narrative."

Subban turned his attention to Gianna, Floyd's daughter, who recently touched the hearts of many after a video of her saying "Daddy changed the world" was shared on social media on Tuesday.

"This morning I donated $ 50,000 to their GoFundMe page, I contacted NHL and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and they have made a contribution of $ 50,000," he said.

The 31-year-old Canadian defender continued: "I just want to communicate with everyone, anyone who can donate, please … donate if you can."

Subban, a black hockey player, called for change in the wake of Floyd's death.

“The narrative has been the same, without justice. There has to be justice. This has to happen, the change has to come. But we need everyone, "he said." We need each and every person to see our lives and see where we can help that change and do our part. I am committed to that, I am committed to that from start to finish. "