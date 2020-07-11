Pac-12 Joins Big Ten to Eliminate Non-Conference Games

The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to switch to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after a Pac-12 CEO Group meeting on Friday and a day after the Big Ten chose to phase out non-conference games for all fall sports.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and those related to Pac-12 sports remains our # 1 priority," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our decisions have been and will be guided by science and data, and based on the trends and indicators of the past few days, it has become clear that we must provide ourselves with the maximum flexibility to schedule and delay any movement to the next phase of activities. to play again. "

Two hours later, the Pac-12 announced that Scott had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under quarantine of his own.

The Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences continue to weigh options for fall sports. On Wednesday, the Ivy League became the first Division I conference to suspend all fall sports until at least January, leaving open the possibility of moving some sports to spring if the pandemic is under better control.

The Pac-12 decision encompasses soccer, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball. Conference-only times will be announced no later than July 31.

The conference is also delaying the start of mandatory sports activities until a series of health and safety indicators become more positive. Athletes who choose not to participate in the next academic year due to COVID-19 concerns will continue to receive their scholarships and remain in good standing with their teams.

The world of college sports has been on hold since the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the lucrative NCAA basketball tournaments and all spring sports. Athletes recently started returning to campus for volunteer training, but many schools have declined as more than a dozen schools have reported positive COVID-19 tests among athletes in the past month.

Schools have also faced a massive budget deficit in the wake of the pandemic.

The NCAA shorted its member schools $ 375 million in scheduled payments due to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and schools across the country have been plagued by a massive budget deficit as college sports are still on hold.

Stanford eliminated 11 of its 36 college sports this week and at least 171 four-year schools have eliminated sports during the pandemic.

"Arizona State University Athletics and Sun Devil support the Pac-12's announcement of a strict conference schedule for the 2020 soccer and fall sports seasons," Arizona State Athletics Director Ray Anderson said in a release. "We will continue to seek the guidance and input of infectious disease and medical experts, as well as our campus and local physicians and health officials as we assess this ever-changing landscape."

A change to the conference-only schedule will likely have an impact on the college sports landscape.

Smaller schools that depend on income from collateral soccer games against Power Five schools could receive millions of dollars.

Non-Power Five schools receive hundreds of thousands of dollars over $ 1 million guarantee kits to fund their sports departments. Revenue from the warranty game may represent more than 5% of a school's overall athletic budget.