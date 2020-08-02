Pac-12 soccer players may choose not to participate amid security and demands for social justice

According to ESPN, a large group of Pac-12 soccer players are planning to reject if their demands regarding racial injustice and security concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, among others, are not being met.

With the help of college athlete advocate Ramogi Huma, a former UCLA linebacker and founder and president of the College Athletes Players Association, the group of players who could be in the hundreds wants a written contract from the league that " it legally guarantees that we are offered the following protections and benefits, "the group said in a statement obtained by ESPN.

In addition to the virus-related safety precautions and racial injustice issues, players also want to ensure economic rights and fair compensation, all sports protected, and long-term health insurance. The report indicated that the players involved are from California, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and others, and there are league head coaches aware of the possible boycott.

The Pac-12, which announced a soccer schedule for the conference only, has not yet had any formal news from the group, it said in a statement.

"We support our student athletes using their voice and we have regular communications with our student athletes at many different levels on a variety of topics," the conference said. “As we have clearly stated regarding our fall competition plans, we are, and always will be, led by medical experts, with the health, safety, and well-being of our student athletes, coaches, and staff always being the first priority. We have made it clear that any student athlete who decides not to return to the competition for health or safety reasons will have their scholarship protected. ”

A public statement from the unnamed group is expected sometime soon, possibly Sunday.