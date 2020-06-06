Pace University coach accidentally hits player's face with a bat

The Pace University baseball coach accidentally broke two bones in a player's face with a bat after the team lost a double head, and did not call an ambulance to take the bloody teenager to a hospital, witnesses told The Post.

Veteran manager Hank Manning, 51, was ranting during a locker room meeting on March 8 after the team lost a twin bill to rival the New York Institute of Technology when he hit a bat and hit a freshman sitting near him.

"He was pretty angry. He was cursing, red in the face, raising his voice, "said one player.

It was "nothing out of the ordinary" until Manning wielded a flat bat, which is cut in half along the barrel with sharp edges and used for practice.

“He was going to throw it on the wall, but he held it for a long time. It looked like he was hitting. Maybe he tried to stop.

Before the coach could stop the momentum, the wooden bat hit the player, the student-athletes said.

"It looked like he had a hole in his face," said one of the injured player, who appeared to be shocked.

"It was bleeding quite a bit," said another, describing a two to three-inch wound below the player's left eye.

"An inch taller and he would probably be blind," said the teammate. "You are lucky to have your sight."

Annoying the players further, Manning simply released, "F – k" after the accident, and entered his office.

He poked his head in 20 minutes later, with the team and two assistant coaches still present, and said: "That shows my intensity," said one player. Then he returned to his office and closed the door.

But Manning and assistant coaches Pete Raimondi and Tim Bausher did not call 911 or call an ambulance.

Instead, Raimondi cleaned up the player's blood and asked a teammate to take the injured player to the hospital in his teammate's car.

The Post Office is withholding the name of the injured athlete.

The father of a playmate, Vincent Scotto, was so outraged by the coach's alleged conduct that he filed a complaint with the National Collegiate Athletic Association, calling for an independent investigation into Manning and Pace's handling of the incident.

"I trusted my son and what he did was reckless," said Scotto, a former New York police officer. “This was a heinous act that victimized all student athletes in that locker room. It was not properly investigated, and students are afraid to speak because of the potential retribution. "

Pace spokeswoman Marie Boster said a university investigation by her own security officer found no irregularities.

"I am very concerned that an episode that all parties considered an accident becomes a stain to a coach and a sports program that does not deserve it," he said.

"Appropriate policies and procedures had been followed," Boster said, but did not explain Pace's protocol, if any, for calling an ambulance for an injured athlete. He also declined to say who the coach contacted after the accident or when.

Pace's security office did not interview any students other than the injured player, his teammates believe. "We felt that (the incident) was being covered up," one said.

The next day, the team practiced without the injured player. Manning "acted as if nothing had happened," said a teammate.

Manning apologized to some players. "He said his emotions took over him and that it was unacceptable," recalled one.

The injured athlete told his friends that he plans to transfer from Pace, and that he will need plastic surgery for a facial scar.