Pacers' Victor Oladipo won't play in bubble due to injury risk

Another NBA star is choosing to break out of the bubble.

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo will not play when the league resumes its season in Orlando, not because it is high risk for the coronavirus but because it is at high risk of re-injury almost 18 months after the quadriceps tendon rupture. .

"I really want to play, and as a competitor and teammate this is tearing me apart," Oladipo told The Athletic, who broke the news of his exclusion. “I feel like I'm in a great place in my rehab and getting closer and closer to 100 percent. With all the variables, from how I have to build my five-on-five workload to the increased risk of soft tissue injury that could delay my rehabilitation, and the exact unknown configuration of the bubble, I can simply I don't feel completely comfortable playing. I have to be smart and this decision has not been easy, but I really believe that continuing in the course I am in and being completely healthy for the 2020-21 season is the right decision for me. "

A year and a day after undergoing surgery to repair his quad, Oladipo had returned to the Pacers on January 29 and played in 13 games before COVID-19 suspended the season on March 11. The Pacers were conservative with his return and he had not yet played a consecutive game. In his last game before closing, he scored 27 points against the Celtics.

The 28-year-old, who is under contract until 2021, will focus on his health as the Pacers, who currently own the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, start games on July 30.

"Vic looks great, he feels great and he's in the best shape he's been in," Oladipo physical therapist Luke Miller told The Athletic. "He hasn't had any setbacks at all. Now it's about him taking everything into account, close this 2019-20 chapter and focus on 2020-21, which I think will be important. It is extremely close to the old VO, but it is not yet there and knows the job to get back there. "

Oladipo joins a roster of players that includes Avery Bradley, DeAndre Jordan, Davis Bertans, Wilson Chandler, Trevor Ariza and Willie Cauley-Stein who will be left without the NBA restart.