Fans of Paddington Bear rejoice! Paddington 3 is going to be produced soon. The beloved bear is back in an all-new movie that is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Paddington 3 follows the bear as he sets off on a new adventure in London. This film promises plenty of laughs, thrills, and heartwarming moments.

Paddington 3 begins production soon

What’s better than a talking bear? A walking, living one! In an interview with the BBC, this week actor Ben Whishaw confirmed that Paddington 3 will be starting production before the end of 2022.

What will Paddington 3 follow?

The world’s most polite bear, Paddington is back in this third instalment of his adventures. When we last saw him he was enjoying life with the Brown family. Now it seems that there might be another twist coming for our favourite little yummy moulds who has become so popular among families everywhere!

The films are based on the famous children’s stories written by Michael Bond. They follow our successful young bear as he moves from “Darkest Peru,” to London and begins living with browns. The adventures of Paddington Bear are an iconic part of children’s literature and storytelling. His love for marmalade, natural clumsiness (even though he claims it isn’t), overall lovely personality allow him to overcome any obstacle that may come his or his family’s way.

Other important updates

The highly anticipated and long-awaited sequel is finally here! The last instalment faced a bit of an unexpected time jump, but this one has all sorts for you to enjoy. The production has lost some of its creative team, such as director Paul King. He stepped away from the franchise due to commitments with Wonka – a prequel film set up in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory that will cover how they got their start making sweets. The producers of the movie have not announced a replacement director yet, but they plan on doing so in due time.

Who is in the cast?

The cast and characters of the movie have not yet been released, except Whishaw who reprises his role as Paddington.

Why you should watch the Paddington movie?

Paddington is an iconic bear, who has been around since 2014. The movies are based on Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear series of books. If you have not read them, I suggest you do as they are quite charming and delightful – perfect for all ages.

Paddington 3 is officially in development. pic.twitter.com/9nQtd4hO3G — IGN (@IGN) February 22, 2021

The first Paddington movie was released in 2014 and was an instant success. Paddington was charming, lovable and his story was heartwarming. The movie sequels only promise to be better, as Paddington continues to grow and learn about the world around him. If you are looking for a feel-good family movie to watch in your holidays or vacation, then look no further than Paddington. Paddington is sure to delight you with his antics and charm.

Paddington’s performance

The first Paddington film broke the box office grossing over $280 million worldwide, igniting nostalgia and praise for this beloved franchise while also maintaining its heartwarming messages at the core. In the follow-up to Paddington, this film saw an impressive $225 million during its box office run.

Why Paddington is much loved by everyone?

Paddington is a lovable character who has been heartily embraced by children and parents alike. Paddington Bear remains one of the most popular children’s stories today. Paddington became known for being an adventurous bear with a taste for marmalade sandwiches and trying out some new things every now than even though he was afraid! Paddington likes to take everything in stride, learn from his experiences and have some fun along the way. Paddington is one of those classic characters that never go out of style!