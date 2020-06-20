Padma Lakshmi becomes politician in "Taste the Nation": "I don't think we should be threatened by immigration"

Padma Lakshmi has a lot on her plate these days, and she couldn't be prouder.

Bravo's longtime judge of "Top Chef" has created a new Hulu documentary series titled "Taste the Nation," where she also serves as a hostess. The program aims to celebrate the food of American immigrants and indigenous peoples.

And the series comes close to home for the 49-year-old man. Lakshmi is an American Indian who came to the USA. USA When I was only 4 years old.

"Taste the Nation" takes Lakshmi to the Texas border town of El Paso, where he talks to locals about the wall. She travels to South Carolina to fish for crabs and explore Gullah Geechee food. The star is also headed to Las Vegas to spend time with Thai immigrants, as well as Arizona to better familiarize herself with Native American ingredients, just to name a few. In each episode, Lakshmi consults with community leaders, such as former United States Attorney Preet Bharara, who is sincere about being bullied as a child.

BILL NYE & # 39; THE SCIENCE GUY & # 39; REVEAL FUN ENCOUNTERS WITH FANS, HOW MANY ARCHES DOES IT HAVE?

& # 39; DR. QUINN, THE MEDICINE WOMAN & # 39; STAR JANE SEYMOUR REMEMBER TO WORK TOGETHER WITH JOHNNY CASH ON SET

Lakshmi spoke to Fox News about what inspired her to launch a series like "Taste the Nation," the reality of apple pie, as well as the people who really fascinated her on this journey.

Fox News: What inspired you to launch a series like "Taste the Nation"?

Padma Lakshmi: Three and a half years ago, I started working with the ACLU. The American Civil Liberties Union is a nonpartisan organization that has existed for 100 years just to fight for the civil rights of all Americans. And I got involved with them on immigration, as well as on women's rights. And it was really because of that work that I started to become curious about other immigrants in this country.

I came here as an immigrant when I was 4 years old from India. And it bothered me that all of a sudden our attitude towards immigrants was changing. Because to tell you the truth, immigrants really built this country. Whether they are German immigrants who built the beer industry and built all food processing, like Oscar Meyer, he was an immigrant. Either it is the Thais or the Mexicans. And all of these communities have come to our shores and have really contributed to the larger American culture.

AMY GRANT REVEALS HER SCAR FROM OPEN HEART SURGERY: "MY RECOVERY FEELED HONESTLY MIRACULOUS"

‘THE SANDLOT & # 39; STAR PATRICK RENNA REVEALS HOW HE ESCAPED FROM THE CURSE OF THE CHILDREN'S STAR:" I AM LUCKY "

That is why the United States is so great because it is a combination, in a way, of the best of all these cultures that live here. I wanted to see these cultures because they often don't get a chance to talk about their own food, the food we all love on a large main platform. And I thought it was time to listen to the sources.

Fox News: When we think of traditional American food, hot dogs, hamburgers, and apple pie come to mind. What is the reality

Lakshmi No ingredient in an apple pie is actually from North America. Not the cinnamon, not the lard, not the butter, not the ground flour, not even the apples in that apple pie you just mentioned. Hot dogs come from Germany. Also the burgers. That's why they are called hamburgers, from Hamburg, and hamburgers from Frankfurt. But they have become ubiquitous as American food because of the contributions immigrants have made.

Oscar Meyer came here and discovered how to wrap food in plastic and send it to different parts of the country without spoiling. And because he did that, he was able to proliferate the enjoyment of German specialties across the country. So it is quite possible that if Oscar Meyer were Chinese, we would all be considering an entirely different one, perhaps the egg rolls would be all American. And for me, many Americans also eat a lot of egg rolls.

CHARLTON HESTON'S SON SAYS "THE STAR OF THE TEN COMMANDMENTS" BELIEVED IN THE CONSTITUTION "," WANTED TO PROTECT IT "

IAN GILLAN OF DEEP PURPLE SPEAKS "SMOKE IN WATER", "WHO IS IT!" AND THE STRANGE MEETING OF FANS

So it was about being open about who we are as Americans and looking at our history and learning from it. Food is really an excuse to meet people. And I really enjoy traveling around the country. It is such a beautiful country with so much diversity, not only in people but also in the landscape. And when I watch the show now, it seems like it was a lifetime ago, even though it was last summer when I filmed it.

Fox News: You have met many fascinating people from all walks of life. Which community or individual really captivated or even surprised you and why?

Lakshmi I was surprised every day at work. There was so much I learned just doing the research for this program that, frankly, I should have already known. I am a product of the United States public school system, I grew up here. And yet, there are so many things about the Native American community that I never knew. Like the Trail of Tears and the origin of fried bread or the Gullah Geechee people who are descendants of West Africa and slaves.

They didn't just come here and cook with the remains they got from their teacher's table. They came here with knowledge of food that was quite robust and vast. In fact, they are the ones who knew about growing rice. They knew how to create a rice patty that drains and fills properly with the seasons. And they came here and were wanted because of their agricultural knowledge.

CAITLYN JENNER SAYS THAT HAS CHANGED HER THOUGHT IN MANY WAYS AFTER YEARS OF BEING REPUBLICAN

PIONEER PRODUCER JOAN HARRISON WAS ORIGINAL "HITCHCOCK BLONDE" WHO MADE HIS BRAND IN HOLLYWOOD: THE BOOK

A banjo, something we consider very American, was brought here by African slaves. The benne seeds, which are really sesame seeds, were brought here by them. All of these things. And when you look at southern red rice, it's so clearly related to Nigerian jollof rice, but we never think that way.

Fox News: How important was it to also explore the culinary contributions made by African Americans?

Lakshmi I wanted to see the contributions of African Americans to the American food scene regardless of their colonial masters because, although they are not immigrants, they are here as a result of forced migration. And I thought that was really interesting, that they came here with all these African traditions that we don't really talk about.

I think we should talk about it. I don't think we should be threatened by immigration. I think we should have accepted it, we should celebrate it, because the many faces of who the Americans are is, to me, what makes this country super interesting and super cool. Whether it's food, music, movies, literature, sports, it's all just elevated and more sophisticated. And that, to me, is why the United States is actually a dominant force in the world.

"WRONG" STAR ERIN MURPHY REMEMBER HOW THE SERIES ADDRESSED RACISM: "IT IS JUST A BEAUTIFUL CONCEPT"

SEX PISTOL JOHNNY COULD BE A CAREGIVER OF HIS WIFE WITH DEMENTIA: "THE REAL PERSON IS STILL THERE"

Fox News: What do you expect Americans to get from this series?

Lakshmi I hope the show brings some comfort to people at this time when we are not really traveling. Hopefully, they can indirectly travel through the show and hopefully it will make them curious about some of their neighbors, maybe it will make them more open to say "Hello" and get to know your neighbors. I hope this brings people together at a time when we are so polarized in this country.

I believe that we should speak to each other as human beings and as people, not as Republicans or Democrats, not in a red or blue state, as all Americans who want the same thing, which is peace, harmony and for our families to flourish.

ANNA MAY WONG, HIGHLIGHTED ON NETFLIX'S "HOLLYWOOD", FINALLY RECEIVES SOME JUSTICE, ALICE MALONE OF TCM SAYS

PATRICK STAR BUTCH OF "MUNSTERS" REACTS TO HERMAN MUNSTER'S VIRAL: "HAS NO TIME"

"Taste the Nation" is available for streaming. Associated Press contributed to this report.