Pain is a double-edged sword. Here's how to use it for good

The result has been an explosion of pain across the country. Many have taken to the streets in protest, crying out for justice and sharing their pain unsolved and complicated for the whole country to see.

As the founder of Roberta & # 39; s House, a nonprofit grief center in Baltimore that supports a predominantly African American community and serves more than 4,000 individuals and families each year, I know the importance of overcoming pain. But just as critically, I know we must examine the root causes of that pain, and take concrete steps to address them, so that we can break these cycles of pain and loss.

The pain was already overwhelming in the African American community long before the pandemic exposed these inequalities. And the trauma of witnessing a black man killed by a white police officer reminded us of the biggest problem: the systemic racism that permeates society. Some have compared it to modern lynching.

So how should we respond? Pain can manifest as anger, rage, helplessness, even helplessness. Anger is a powerful emotion. Sometimes it can be uncontrollable, and especially for those who feel they have nothing to lose.

The reason is simple. When we can't express and make sense of our loss, we can eventually explode, and that explosion could be destructive. Whether physical, emotional or spiritual, the compound pressure needs to be released.

The protest and unrest that has swept the country in the wake of Floyd's murder is not just about the murder of a man. This reaction represents fear for every black child, brother or father. This is shared pain, community pain, as a result of a long history of trauma, loss, and repression within the black community.

However, communal pain does not always have to be destructive if it is accepted by a society that shares compassion and forgiveness. Sobonfu Some , a remarkable voice of African spirituality, says: "Community mourning offers something that we cannot obtain when we suffer for ourselves. Through recognition, validation and witness, community mourning allows us to experience a level of healing that is profound and deeply liberating. "

Recognition is the first step to reconcile with loss, and our country is on the right track. We are turning this tragedy and communal pain into something potentially quite productive, and I remain optimistic.

As Baltimore's premier grieving resource, Roberta & # 39; s House is at the forefront of this fight, addressing the losses of children, teens, and families living in Baltimore City and Prince George's County. When Covid-19 arrived, we, like many nonprofits, had to alter our day-to-day activities, reorganize, and learn how to run virtual support groups to continue meeting the needs of our community. Following the death of George Floyd, we will continue to answer the call.

We are also building a new full-service grief center to be completed in the fall of 2020, the first to be founded by African Americans in the United States. The new center will allow us to serve more with multiple support programs and individual counseling services.

Our goal is to meet the unmet needs of a marginalized and neglected community that addresses pain and loss. And we hope that by creating a space where those in mourning can heal, we can begin to alter the course of the future, for the better.