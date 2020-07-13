Pale ale, IPA beer drinkers more likely to be adventurous, study finds

According to a new study, Pale ale and IPA beer drinkers are more likely to be risky and sensation-seeking.

Even though beer drinkers are perceived as calmer than their lager cousins, they still have an advantage, according to scientists. The unexpected results of the study included personality evaluations and blind taste tests to uncover links when it comes to bitter taste.

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/640/320/iStock-1192295933.jpg?ve=1&tl=1" alt = "Pale ale and IPA beer drinkers they are more likely to be risk takers and sensation seekers, according to a new study.”/>

Researchers traditionally thought that people who experience more intense bitterness are more likely to avoid it and choose different tastes. But the Penn State Sensory Evaluation Center found that people who seek novel sensations and perceive bitter flavors more intensely are more likely to prefer pale-ale-style bitter beers and drink them more frequently.

John Hayes, associate professor of food science, said: "Traditionally, most researchers find that people who experience bitterness avoid bitter food or drink more intensively, so that with more bitterness, they like it less and, therefore, therefore, they consume less.

"But here, we find that people who are looking for higher sensations and are riskier like bitter beer like India pale ales, if they also have a higher perception of the bitter taste."

In previous studies, links between a taste for spicy foods and high-risk personality traits and sensation seeking have been found.

Lead researcher Molly Higgins said: "Our data contradicts the classical view that bitterness is simply an aversive sensation that limits intake. We found that an increased perception of bitterness does not always lead to decreased taste and intake; more Well, it's a positive attribute on some products for some consumers. "

In the study, 109 beer drinkers rated the taste and intensity of two pale beers and one lager, and the intensity of two bitter solutions, quinine and hop extract, Tetralone, under blind laboratory conditions.

Participants, including a gender division, were also asked to complete admission and personality questionnaires.

The researchers chose a low bitter lager beer, Budweiser, a moderately bitter Ale Founder & # 39; s All-Day IPA Session Ale, and Troeg & # 39; s Perpetual IPA as the strongly bitter beer.

"The interaction revealed that the taste for pale ale increased with sensation seeking, but only if the quinine bitterness was also high," Higgins said. "The intake models showed higher probabilities of frequent consumption of pale ale with higher bitterness of quinine and less taste for beer."

"These data suggest that the taste and intake of pale beers are positively related to sensation seeking and bitter taste perception."

The researchers say this interest in bitter foods could give new impetus to promoting healthy bitter foods.

"Avoiding bitter foods can negatively affect health, because bitter foods like cruciferous vegetables, green tea, and grapefruit contain healthy compounds like flavonols, which reportedly have antioxidant and anticancer properties," Higgins added.

The findings were recently published in Food Quality and Preference.

This story was originally published by SWNS.