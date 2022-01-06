Pam & Tommy is an upcoming biographical series based on two celebrities Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress and model Pamela Anderson. Unlike, any other biopics this series is based on an infamous event of the celebrity’s life. The series is directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Robert D. Siegel. If you want to know what happened to these celebs, what is the controversy all about, and what is this bio-series bringing, stay tuned.

What is the bio series Pam & Tommy about?

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were two of the most famous celebrities in the ’90s. However, their fame wasn’t just due to their celebrity status–an intimate tape that they made back in during their honeymoon is what really put them on the map. The Pam & Tommy series shows how this couple became household names with a single video that was leaked for profit. Pam was married to Tommy Lee for three years before the couple divorced in 1998 after Lee was sentenced to six months for spousal abuse. They hadtwo sons together, Brandon, born in 1996, and Dylan, who arrived 18 months later.

What to expect from the series?

The series is going to bring the story of the world’s first viral video of a celebrity. The chaos, outrage, and messy disputes it caused will be seen in the series. The actors Lily James and Sebastian Stan have done great hard work to bring out the story to the audience and show the turmoil it created in Hollywood. The series is going to entertaining as it would cast the most infamous tape leak of the time with Pam and Tommy suing the video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group. Go watch out for the series when it comes out!

When is the series coming on screens?

The miniseries will be premiering shortly on Hulu, Disney+ (Star), and Star+ on February 2, 2022. So, be patient because the series is right in the corner.

How many episodes are there?

The series will have a total of eight episodes. The title of the first episode has not yet been released. Stay connected to know more.

Here is the FULL trailer for PAM AND TOMMY! pic.twitter.com/NnY89r711b — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 5, 2022

Who are in the cast of Pam & Tommy?

The series will feature,

Lily James as Pamela Anderson

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier

Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie

Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier

Pepi Sonuga as Melanie

Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie

Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella

What is the cast saying about the series Pam & Tommy?

The real Tommy Lee talked to ET about Sebastian playing his role. Tommy said, “I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, really beautiful story,” Lee shared with ET. “I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There are different laws now.” Tommy further told, “The story’s actually cool, what actually happened wasn’t”. The director Craig Gillespie is not ready to reveal much about the series but he shot a few hints about the series. He said to Variety, “The scripts are pretty amazing, It’s going to be a wild, shocking [and] painfully sad ride.” In an interview with Collider, Stan said that he was “honored” to play Lee. “I have a lot of respect for him as an artist and what he’s done in his life”.

What to expect from the upcoming series?

Craig said to comic-book in an interview, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say when… I guess it’s going to be early next year, I think. I’m so happy with how that turned out, and the performances from Sebastian [Stan] and Lily [James] are just amazing. It’s been a great experience all around, and I’m excited about it, so hopefully, people like it”.

Where can you watch the series?

The series will be on Hulu. So, if you are waiting for the series, be patient as it is just right the corner. Stay connected so you don’t miss the series when it comes out.