Pamela Anderson reveals if she would ever pose nude for Playboy again

EXCLUSIVE: She is the most iconic Playboy pin-up on the planet, and four years since she last appeared on the cover, Pamela Anderson revealed to Fox News if she would ever show it all for publication.

"Oh God, wouldn't that be ridiculous?" Anderson, 52, said as he thought of another Playboy photoshoot in an interview with Fox News. (She has appeared on the cover a total of 14 times, more than any other woman in the history of the magazine.)

"Oh boy, I don't think so," added Anderson, "but I said it 10 times ago!"

In 2016, the flashy actress and model helped Hugh Hefner make history by making her January / February issue for what was supposed to be her latest nude edition. Hugh, who was commonly called "Hef," died later that year.

In 2017, Hef's son Cooper Hefner, then Creative Director at Playboy Enterprises, announced that he would return nudity to the quintessential male entertainment magazine. Completely removing nudity, he tweeted at the time, it proved to be "a mistake."

Then, in March this year, CEO Ben Kohn announced that the publication would move to a first digital publication schedule for the rest of 2020, with plans for "new and innovative print offerings" to return in 2021.

While the "Baywatch" student is in no rush to film another photo shoot, Anderson said she will always appreciate the "exciting" content of the post and the "girls next door" vibe.

He also recalled the days he spent working alongside Hef, whom he said he referred to as "Playboy's DNA."

"He said, 'This is why I made the magazine for a girl like you. Someone who is interested in the world, art, fashion, people, and music, and is just hungry for information and live a sexy life. " Anderson said.

In the past few weeks, Anderson has been flexing her creative muscles in her new role as Creative Director for Jasmin, a webcam site that links experts and personalities with members from around the world.

The concert allows Anderson to go live every day to chat with people of all backgrounds who can ask him pretty much anything.

"It's a great opportunity to talk about anything that people are passionate about, from activism to health, beauty, romance and dating, everything you can think of," she said. "I am really excited about that."