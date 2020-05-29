Pandemic can overwhelm people with autism





THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) – The coronavirus pandemic can be especially difficult for children and adults with autism and their families, experts say.

Self-isolation and routine disruption are difficult for anyone, but they can emotionally upset someone with an autism spectrum disorder, said Dr. Adrien Eshraghi, professor and director of the University's Hearing and Communication Disorders Research Laboratory. of Miami.

The challenges autism patients and their families may face during the COVID crisis, and what healthcare providers need to know to ensure adequate care, are outlined in a letter recently published in The Lancet Psychiatry.

"The objective of this document is to define the challenges that these patients face in a pandemic like this, so that doctors, caregivers and the health system in general can better anticipate and meet the needs of these particular patients," said the Lead author Eshraghi in a news story from the university. launching.

"At a time when everyone is stressed about getting COVID-19, being better educated on how to manage autism patients will increase patient and provider safety, while adequately helping these patients and their families," Eshraghi added.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the US, people with autism are at increased risk for COVID-19 complications because they often have immune disorders and other health problems.

Self-isolation can be especially difficult for children with autism and their families. These children may have difficulty understanding the situation and expressing themselves, according to the document.

Hyperactivity, behavior problems, and extreme sensitivity to sound or bright light are other problems that people with autism experience.

If a young person with autism requires medical attention, the situation can overwhelm them and their families.

"The healthcare environment, especially in the emergency room, can be difficult and over-stimulating for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder possibly due to crowds, sounds and lights," Eshraghi said.

Caregivers currently cannot enter many emergency room exams and hospital wards, but in the case of autism, patients need their caregivers to help them stay calm and facilitate communication with providers, Eshraghi explained.

. (tagsToTranslate) coronavirus (t) covid-19 (t) autism (t) pandemic (t) mental health (t) anxiety (t) parenting



