Pandemic Label: A Guide To All Your Uncomfortable Encounters With Coronavirus

Try a little lightness: If you're trapped in a place where you can't move around much, such as online or in a small space, suggest using a little lightness. "I could say something like, 'With all this social distancing, I don't even know what six feet is anymore!' Something that brings awareness with kindness," says Smith.

Don't presume a negative intention: "This person may have been awake all night worrying, and they are just trying to get milk for their children, and they drifted," says Smith.

You are shopping, and someone is looking for the same can of beans or is breathing on the pay line. Maybe they don't even have a mask! Whatever you do, don't let a sarcastic comment or a dirty look escalate the situation. "It's impossible to avoid people, so sometimes you have to be the one to keep your distance. If someone gets close, they just give in," says Grotts. "It's like that 'Jerry Maguire' immortal line: help me help you."

Do something, but don't stop: Some theories about the pandemic are harmless to debate and debate, even if they are not sold. If it's an idle (but irritating) talk, go ahead and change the subject with a nice question or anecdote. But if someone continues to pose a problematic, harmful, or simply wrong line of thought, Smith says there is no need to remain silent. Just keep in mind how and when you call someone.

"I think you shouldn't let something troublesome go unnoticed, but rather be circumspect when addressing it and then change the subject," she says. Try something that lets your friend know that you think of them very well, like "If I didn't know him better, I'd say he was racist. That's not like you." And then quickly move the conversation.

Redirect: Why not just let it go? "On the talk tag, the most important thing is to recognize what's going on," says Grotts. "Acknowledge the conversation line and then politely redirect."

An acquaintance shakes hands

Use your words and your body language: In American culture, we are programmed to see the rejection of a handshake as the height of rudeness. If you are looking at the barrel of an unwanted greeting, body language can be very helpful in communicating your intention, and words can transmit as much heat as physical contact.

"I put both my hands on a stop sign on your shoulders, so you don't push them away," says Smith. "Say, 'I'm so excited to see you.' The key here is not the words, but the tone of voice. So you express warmth through the tone of voice."

A little humor can go a long way: "You can spell it nicely," says Grotts. "Say something like, 'Oh, I wish I could shake your hand!' Is a good way to remind people that you are not accepted right now."

Conversation between friends seems to focus on one thing: the pandemic

You can't help it, so make the most of: You've been through the trouble of hosting a small meeting or, miraculously, making everyone's Zoom work at the same time. Why waste quality time talking about the pandemic non-stop?

"It's hard to avoid, but there are ways to make it more personal and positive," says Grotts. "In conversation skills, you want to ask open-ended questions. Ask how people are doing. Yes, we know it's all doom and gloom, but ask how people plan to spend the summer without traveling or what they expect. A. life is never the same, but we can still make plans and talk about the future. "

You are having a small meeting, but you want to set expectations for social distancing

Your house, your rules, but kindly: It's tempting to let the social distancing dance slide a bit, and you don't want to be the wet blanket that reminds everyone of being in your personal bubble. But, well, sometimes you have to be. Just follow one of the golden rules of etiquette: do it with kindness. "It is your event. You are the host. You can decide," says Smith. "But set expectations in advance."

Explain the reasons: If people are giving you a hard time, explain the reasons for the precautions, whether it's something general like "It seems like a lot of people have tested positive lately" or a friendly reminder from a vulnerable friend or family member. This will also prevent people from feeling that they are not trusted or accused of something, says Smith.

A delivery man or neighbor tries to give you something

Give them exact instructions: Someone needs to invent an automatic no man's land for item delivery, because never before has such a highly delivered choreography been done on a package or a neighborhood exchange of goods.

"You want to narrate," says Smith. & # 39; Say & # 39; Oh that's wonderful. Just put the box down there and I'll get it. Take the control. Provide as much information as possible to make people aware of expectations. "This is what is known as a" preventative label, "and it can help in many situations where unspoken normal rules suddenly don't apply. The idea is giving someone as much information, through words, gestures, or even preliminary correspondence, to avoid an awkward situation even before it begins.

You are invited to a wedding or other gathering and want to wear a mask

Put it on!: No, nobody wants photos of masks at your wedding or big celebration. But nobody wants a pandemic either, and that's what we have. So don't feel bad about wearing a mask.

"Safety comes first. Pure and simple," says Grotts. "Maybe you can wear a fancy one. I don't think that's a problem at all. This is going to be there for a while, and a mask is just another precaution."

Provide it: In fact, hosts should consider providing skins if they can.

"If you are organizing a special event, you should have everything in your power to get masks and communicate it to the guests, normalizing the practice and reminding them that it will be in place at your meeting," says Smith.

Your child is invited to a meeting and wants to ask what kind of social distancing measures will be implemented.

Do it about your needs, not your behavior: It can be difficult to ask about safety measures without making other parents feel like they are in the hot seat, or that they have somehow been weighed on the scale and find themselves wanting. Reduce the risk of bothering someone by making requests about you, rather than what they may or may not be doing.

"You can't always keep people from getting offended, but present it in a nice way," says Grotts. "We trust each other with our lives. Of course, that makes people feel apprehensive. So make a joke, talk about yourself. Say: 'You know how nervous I am Nelly' or" You know I'm I worry about these things so of course I have to ask. You have to be in control of your own health, and that is nobody else's business. "

Your friends and family think you worry too much about the safety of the coronavirus

Agree: It may be a superhero who wears a mask, social distance and avoids the coronavirus, but that does not mean that everyone else decides to be. Be prepared for a comment or two from friends who don't see it as you do, but don't take it as an invitation to argue. That will rarely end well.

"If someone says they think they are taking security measures too seriously, they know what? According to them," says Smith. "Say, 'Yes, I am. You can laugh at me as much as you want, but this is what I'm doing to keep myself safe.'" In many martial arts, you use the other person's speed for yourself. Instead of blocking them, you move with them in the same direction. It's the same with the label. "

Here is the end result: It has never been clearer why it is so important to show that you care about others. The label, believe it or not, exists for the same purpose.

Take this passage from Dame Barbara Cartland's Manual of Etiquette:

"It is not really important to know the correct way to address an archbishop, whether a cake should be eaten with your fingers or with a fork … But it is important to cultivate the ability to merge with the pattern of other human beings without shaking their sensibilities ", writes.

That is a difficult task, especially when many of our sensibilities have already been reversed.

But with a little kindness and a carefully chosen word or two, we can uncomfortably forge our way forward, together.

No handshakes are needed.