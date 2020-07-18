Pandemic prices: 5 cities where discounted housing is increasing demand

It appears that no industry is immune to COVID-19. The residential real estate sector, for example, has reached extremes never seen before. Housing markets in residential neighborhoods and small towns are currently "on fire." Simultaneously, the coronavirus pandemic caused New York City's normally healthy housing market to stop "dead on its feet." But that does not mean that all the densely populated areas have been as affected as The Big Apple. In fact, according to a recent report published by Homes.com, there are at least five major metropolises where the discount has reactivated demand. Here's what you need to know about these cities and how to take advantage of the price of the pandemic, while it lasts.

Pittsburgh

Don't you like bs burbs? Try the ‘Burgh. Also known as The Steel City and The City of Bridges (it has more bridges than Venice), Pittsburgh is a prime place to shop right now. According to Homes.com, at the end of May, nearly a quarter of Pittsburgh's lists were discounted at an average discount of 24 percent. According to Zillow, the market temperature in Pittsburgh is "hot." That said, it is still considered a seller's market. In June, the Pittsburgh Quarterly published "Pandemic Heats Up Housing Market" explaining how local real estate agents are crediting an increase in demand and a decrease in inventory, as potential sellers are reluctant to list their homes during a pandemic, for creating the perfect increase in buyers

Miami

Jared Ringel, principal agent for The Atlas Team in Miami, tells Fox News that it is a fashion shopper market right now. Specifically, use the word "abundant" to describe opportunities. "If someone really didn't need the cash now and wanted to get a market price for their home, they would have taken it off the market during the pandemic," says Ringel. "Buyers have more influence now and it is time to strike." According to Homes.com, in May, 27 percent of new listings in Miami were discounted below pre-pandemic prices. Still, just because the price is low today doesn't mean it will be a good investment tomorrow. Ringel recommends thinking about the potential for return after the pandemic.

the Angels

If you were looking for homes in Los Angeles from March to May, you would have found 63 percent fewer new listings compared to this time last year. However, 33 percent of the new listings would have been discounted according to Homes.com. Buyers took note because sales in June had increased 40 percent for homes and 66 percent for condos as in-person presentations resumed. "Some reluctant sellers who hesitated in April, May, or even June have collapsed and have decided to list their home, improving availability," explains Bob Bradley, a real estate agent in Southern California. He says that at this time last year's inventory was higher, but so were interest rates. So is it a buyers or sellers market? Zillow considers the market temperature in Los Angeles neutral at the moment, and the Los Angeles Times reports that average home prices are "going up."

Austin

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/640/320/Austin-Homes.com_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1 "alt =" Zillow considers Austin's market temperature to be "very hot"Right now with the median listing price of around $ 405,000.”/>

There aren't many bargains in Austin right now; However, the bargains that do exist are exceptional. According to Homes.com, as of May only 1 percent of new listings were discounted. But, and it's a big but, the average discount was 35 percent. Zillow considers Austin's market temperature to be "very high" right now with the median listing price around $ 405,000. Still, inventory is struggling to keep up with demand. June saw a big rebound in sales, actually a 9.3 percent increase from June 2019 sales. However, unless inventory levels rise, prices will continue to rise throughout the summer months.

Chicago

Like any other city Homes.com saw, Chicago saw a decline in sales at the start of the pandemic. However, as demand and supply increased in April, prices fell accordingly. Nearly a third of the new listings were discounted by an average of 26 percent. Still, the best deals could be outside the budgets of most buyers. "Right now there is a high demand for 'starter homes'," explains Matt Frankel, CFP and investment advisor for The Ascent, a company of The Motley Fool. "As a result, there is higher demand at the lower end of the market, and that means higher-priced homes are more likely to be sold at a discount." However, that could change as more short sales hit the market. Chicago is currently in one of the most vulnerable counties in the United States for foreclosure. That's bad news for current homeowners, but great news for buyers looking to take advantage of low prices (albeit with more risk).