An old man around 55 who snuck into the Hyatt Hotel , slept in a room and then left behind a suspicious substance in his room , which made a female employee dizzy and nauseous while cleaning the room around 1 pm. The man may have picked up a key to the room after a member of the family possibly dropped it. It was not immediately clear why the key wasn’t deactivated when the family checked out, however. The hotel is looking into why the room key card was not deactivated after the prior guest ended their stay.

The man entered the room at 8:30 p.m. that night, and left at 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to police.

The suspect spent the next 14 hours in the room and left at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning. However, when a housekeeper went to clean the room, she encountered a powdery substance that immediately made her sick, according to WABC.

New York City Police Department Assistant Chief James Mccarthy expressed the man that man sought after powdery substance sickens an employee at Park Hyatt Hotel. A man who spent 16 times low level prior arrests , he goes to the hotel like just trespassing. Later he was arrested and bomb snipping dogs circle the neighbor, bomb squad conducted tests in the room, police said. Those tests came back negative, and police later deemed the first test a false-positive.

Press conference



McCarthy says:

“I want to stress to all New Yorkers and visitors that there’s no credible threat against the city at this time,” McCarthy said. “It was out of an abundance of caution that we cleared the floor of the hotel while investigating the scene and all tests were negative.”