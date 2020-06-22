Paper apologizes for an ad that says & # 39; Islam & # 39; was going to bomb Nashville

A Tennessee newspaper is investigating how a full-page, paid "scary" ad for a religious group predicting a nuclear terror attack in Nashville next month ended up being published on Sunday.

In the advertisement that appeared in The Tennessean, a newspaper owned by Gannett in Nashville, the Future For America group claims that President Trump "is the final president of the United States."

It begins by stating that a nuclear device will be detonated in the city and that the attack will be carried out for non-specific interests of "Islam".

Future For America also ran an announcement in the Wednesday editions of the newspaper indicating its intention to warn Nashville residents of the catastrophic event "so they can make a smart decision."

In an unwritten article Sunday, The Tennessean described the religious group as "marginal," saying its ad was immediately withdrawn and an investigation was launched.

"Two announcements were released this week in Tennessean that clearly violate our advertising standards," Kevin Gentzel, president of marketing solutions and chief revenue officer for Gannett, said in a tweet.

"We strongly condemn the message and apologize to our readers. We are investigating immediately to determine how this could have happened, "he added.

The newspaper's local sales chief also issued an apology.

"The advertising that was placed inside the Tennessean is not what we tolerate or defend within the guidelines and procedures of our advertising department," said Ryan Kedzierski, The Tennessean reported.

“This announcement should not have been published on The Tennessean and we sincerely regret that this error occurred. We apologize to the community for the fact that the announcement could happen and we are internally reviewing why and how this happened and we will take immediate steps to correct it, ”he continued.

“There are no words or actions that can describe how we feel about the community because of the published ads. We will use the advertising dollars that went to the full page ad placements and donate those funds to the American Muslim Advisory Council. ”

Michael Anastasi, vice president and editor of the newspaper, said Sunday that "there clearly was a collapse in normal processes, which require careful scrutiny of our advertising content."

Noting that the news and sales divisions operate independently, Anastasi added: “The announcement is horrible and is totally indefensible in all circumstances. It's wrong, period, and should never have been published.

“He has hurt members of our community and our own employees and that saddens me more than I can believe. It is inconsistent with everything The Tennessean as an institution defends and has defended and with the journalism we have produced, ”he said.

Ibrahim Hooper, spokesman for the Council on Islamic-American Relations, said in a statement that while the group appreciates the "Islamophobic" announcement was withdrawn and an investigation launched, "we urge The Tennessean to also implement updated policies and training. staff to ensure that these kinds of hate incidents don't happen in the future. CAIR is ready to offer that training. "

It was not immediately known how much the group paid for the ads.

According to its website, the group's ministry warns of so-called end-of-the-world Bible prophecies, the fulfillment of which "is no longer future because it is taking place before our eyes."

A message left by The Associated Press with Arkansas-based Future for America was not immediately returned.

