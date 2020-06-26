Paralympic bronze medalist, 60, dies trying to paddle California from Hawaii, authorities say

Angela Madsen, a Paralympic bronze medalist, died while trying to paddle Hawaii from California, the United States Coast Guard said Thursday. She was 60 years old.

Madsen was heading to Tahiti when they found her lifeless in the water. A friend contacted the Coast Guard after hearing from Madsen after 24 hours, Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir said.

THE TONGAN FLAG FORK LEADS TO THE NEXT 23 OLYMPIANS IN THE WORKOUTS

Madsen was at sea for 59 days. It was about 1,145 miles from Hilo, Hawaii, the last time it was heard from, Muir said. Madsen planned to go swimming.

"She was in the middle of the ocean, with nothing really around," Muir said.

Coast Guard rescuers who went looking for Madsen found her tied to her boat, but she "did not respond," Muir said.

Madsen was a three-time veteran of the Paralympic Games and Marine Corps who won the bronze medal at the London 2012 Games in the shot put event. He also won gold medals in 2003, 2004, and 2005 at the World Rowing Championship.

POPE FRANCIS PENSA LETTER TO ALEX ZANARDI FOLLOWING ACCIDENT: "THANK YOU FOR GIVING STRENGTH TO THOSE WHO HAVE LOST IT"

She was aiming to be the first paraplegic and oldest woman to row in the Pacific Ocean, according to RowofLife.org.

"We are processing this devastating loss," Madsen's wife Debra Madsen and documentary filmmaker Soraya Simi said in a joint statement on the Row of Life website. “Rowing a solo in the ocean was his biggest goal. She knew the risks better than any of us and was willing to take those risks because being at sea made her happier than anything else. He told us over and over that if he died trying, that's how he wanted to go. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.