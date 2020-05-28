Paramount and Sega roll the ball in a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog

I have to go fast, again! There may have been a few bumps along the way, but once it was finally released, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG was widely accepted by the public as a harmless but humorous family film, and it seems Paramount Pictures and Sega are ready for more of the little blue sprinter

According to Variety, studies have confirmed that they are throwing the ball in a SONIC THE HEDGEHOG sequel and that Jeff Fowler will be re-directing, as are screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The sequel is still in the development stage, so nothing has been decided on the casting or when production could start, but I imagine James Marsden and Ben Schwartz would be back for more. The first movie teased where the SONIC THE HEDGEHOG sequel might go, as a post-credit scene featured Tails, the double-tailed fox, coming out of a ring portal looking for Sonic.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG featured the voice of Ben Schwartz as Sonic, who is a super-powerful blue hedgehog of an alternate dimension who has been hiding in the ground to hide from those who want to take advantage of his super speed. When he loses his magical gold rings, which allow him to travel between dimensions, he turns to a small town policeman (James Marsden) for help. SONIC THE HEDGEHOG premiered in theaters on February 14, and at that time managed to fetch $ 306.6 million worldwide, though its China release was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but received a digital release early in March. .

