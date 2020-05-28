Paramount Pictures develops the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog!

This year, the long-awaited film adaptation of the iconic video game character Sega was produced. Sonic the Hedgehog Race to critical and commercial success for Paramount Pictures and after months of waiting for news about the future, Variety has confirmed that the studio is developing a sequel!

Although the film is still in early development and casting decisions have yet to be made, the sequel will see the return of director Jeff Fowler, who debuted in the hit predecessor, and writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller, with Neal H. Mortiz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara return to production, while Haijime Satomi, Haruki Satomi and Tim Miller will return to executive production.

Originally, the film was slated to hit theaters last November, but after highly negative reviews from the public around the iconic character's design, Paramount delayed release until February 14, 2020, with the goal of redesigning Sonic for That fit her video game look better, and the move worked, garnering positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, and grossing over $ 306 million at the global box office with a production budget of $ 95 million. The film was also a hit in its early digital debut, ranking first in the digital markets on its first weekend.

Written by Patrick Casey (Golan the Insatiable), Josh Miller (Golan the Insatiable) and Oren Uziel (Cloverfield's paradox), the first film follows Tom Wachowski, a policeman in the rural town of Green Hills, who decides to help Sonic escape the government by seeking to capture him. The film is directed by Jeff Fowler and executive production by Tim Miller (Terminator: Dark Fate)

The cast of Sonic the Hedgehog includes Jim Carrey (Joking) As Sonic's rival, Doctor Robotnik / Eggman, James Marsden (Westworld) as Wachowski, a police officer who joins Sonic; Adam PallyThe Mindy project) as Tom's police partner, Tika Sumpter (Walk) and Natasha Rothwell (Wonder Woman 1984) Ben SchwartzParks and Rec.) provides the voice of Sonic in the movie.