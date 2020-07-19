Parasailing accident in Key West leaves one dead and another seriously injured

After Friday's accident, the woman was flown to a trauma hospital, officer Bobby Dube, a Florida Fish and Wildlife spokesman, told CNN.

A rental boat was in the water in Key West during "severe weather," Dube said. Tourists were being lifted up into the air when they fell into the water and were "seriously injured," according to a report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission obtained by the Miami Herald.

Nicholas Hayward, 36, was pronounced dead at the Lower Keys Medical Center. The other passenger, Azalea Silva, 28, was flown to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Hospital in Miami-Dade County. Its current state is unknown, Dube said.

Hayward was a resident of Costa Rica and Silva is from Texas.