Paratrooper killed in South Carolina accident, report says

A skydiver died in South Carolina on Saturday after colliding with a plane in the air after missing a target area during a jump, according to a report.

The fatal accident was reported at Skydive Carolina in Chester County, a WSOC-TV reporter from Charlotte, North Carolina, posted on Twitter.

"There has been another fatal skydiving accident at Skydive Carolina in Chester County," wrote journalist Greg Suskin. "Authorities say the parachutist lost the target area and landed on a plane that was on the ground near the hangar. The parachutist was killed. Hoping to get more details soon."

NYPD SHOWS INTEREST IN & # 39; PANDEMIC DRONES & # 39; THAT outraged CONN. CITY: REPORT

This was not the first fatal incident in Skydive Carolina. In July 2019, Aime Begg, 33, died from injuries sustained during an "advanced parachute maneuver upon landing". Charlotte WBTV-TV station reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is the fifth death in the past six years at Skydive Carolina, the WSOC reported.

No other information on Saturday's fatality was immediately available.