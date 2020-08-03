Parent company 7-Eleven acquires Speedway for $ 21 billion

The owner of the Speedway service station, Marathon Petroleum, agreed to sell the chain to the parent company of 7-Eleven.

Seven & i Holdings, the Japanese retail group that owns the popular convenience store, will pay $ 21 billion for Speedway.

With the acquisition, 7-Eleven will add nearly 4,000 stores and bring its total number of stores in the United States and Canada to 14,000.

Last year, Marathon said it would launch a radical restructuring after pressure from activist investor Elliott's administration, including the spin-off of the service station chain.

The deal allows Seven & i to shift its focus beyond a saturated market in Japan and expand its portfolio of American gas stations and corner stores after it spent $ 3.3 billion to acquire Sunoco in 2017.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, includes a 15-year fuel supply deal for about 7.7 billion gallons of gasoline per year associated with the Speedway business, Marathon said.

The deal will also produce compound annual growth of more than 15 percent in 7-Eleven's operating income for the first three years after closing, the company said. He added that the purchase price reflected $ 3 billion in tax benefits.

Marathon shares were quoted nearly 5 percent on Monday morning by news of the deal.

