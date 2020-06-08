Parents of & # 39; best friends & # 39; who hug children talk in a resurfaced viral video: & # 39; More relevant than it was before & # 39;

There is no one like your best friend.

Parents of two young children who melted hearts over the Internet when they ran to each other for a big hug on the streets of New York City, say it's important that the viral video of their adorable babies has resurfaced amidst George Floyd's continued protests as "A beacon of hope" for a better future.

In late May, the famous Internet video footage of children Maxwell and Finnegan made their rounds on social media, after originally debuting last fall. The new video soon received over 19 million views on Twitter.

"Never forget it," Minneapolis DJ Kam Bennett captioned the quick clip.

As Black Lives Matter protesters across the country denounce racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25, the parents of Maxwell 2, who is black, and Finnegan, 3, who is white. , they say that the resurfaced video is more relevant than ever

"We really didn't expect any of this. It was just our children being our children," Maxwell's father Michael Cisneros told Today in a recent interview. "We thought it was a great time … I put it on my Facebook and kept blowing up."

Cisneros' original video of the embrace of the boy's best friends has received 1.2 million views on Facebook and more than 13,000 actions.

"I didn't see it then, but I see it now," Cisneros continued. "It was a beacon of hope. It shows love and what the future would be like if children were raised in a different way … It's going to be a bit iconic. I got messages from people around the world."

According to Finnegan's father Dan McKenna, the poignant clip continues to gain strength.

"We saw it shared and people started communicating. We have seen many things saying: 'Wow, this is still relevant'," McKenna told Australian media ABC News. "It is more relevant than it was before."

To that end, the children's parents recently launched a joint Instagram account "to inspire love and change" in the fight against racism, Finnegan's mother Erica Russo McKenna said on Facebook.