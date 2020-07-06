Parents of teens with special needs are alone in the Covid-19 lockdown

"He asks every day. And he doesn't understand," Williers said in an interview with CNN. "He understands that the people were sick and that there is a virus, but why hasn't something opened yet? He is counting on us, his parents, to develop a plan."

Beck is visually and hearing impaired, one of the more than seven million special needs students in the United States. Remote learning in the midst of the pandemic has been difficult for him, like many.

Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), children and young adults receive special education and related services up to the age of 21.

But the pandemic has physically separated students from some of the support systems of teachers, therapists, and assistants, just as those in the older group need to make critical decisions about their adult lives. And that left the parents stirring.

"We are amazing parents with special needs," explained Williers. "We are not certified for teachers with special needs."

Beck's teacher checked in every day and provided him with worksheets, Williers said, but it was too difficult for him to focus in front of a screen, especially at home, where he generally doesn't wear his headphones and glasses. You no longer have your daily expert speech and occupational therapy right by your side.

A fellow mother, Joanne De Simone, told CNN: "The responsibilities are even more extreme and exaggerated than they normally would be." She added: "It is exhausting. There is no respite."

De Simone has two children with special needs: Sebastian, 17, is on the autism spectrum, and Ben, 21, has lissencephaly, which is a brain disorder. Ben's condition puts him at a higher risk for serious complications if he hires Covid-19, making his in-person learning routines and therapeutic services no longer feasible.

"Everyone says, 'Oh, they're falling off this cliff, right?' Because they go through intensive education and related services and then they get a very small fraction of that. And I think Ben he didn't go to the cliff. They just pushed him and we're falling. " De Simone said.

She has tried to involve him in online learning, but he doesn't focus well. She has also tried to give him the therapy he needs, but is understandably frustrated.

"I don't have a physical therapist's hands. I don't know what they're feeling," De Simone said of how she tries to get her son's therapist's advice through FaceTime. "They just see me through this little little camera. They don't know if I'm doing the right thing."

Her youngest son Sebastian, an enthusiastic athlete, may also be lost.

"Before all of this happened, we were actually looking at special education programs from colleges that are not enrolled, but are kind of an alternative to a typical district 18-21 program," said De Simone. "And now I'm not so sure, and he's not so sure."

"I wanted to see colleges and run on varsity teams. Now, he says, maybe I will join a local running club to stay in the district," he added.

The Department of Education is asking schools to continue offering education to students with disabilities or special needs as well as teaching students that they don't need extra help.

Special education teacher Amy Swederski has tried to do exactly that, but she had to throw her usual lesson plan out the window.

Before the pandemic, he had 17 students in his high school class in Florida, ages 14 to 21 and with conditions from autism to Down syndrome. She also had four assistants and a job coach to help her.

After the full school day, he has lowered his expectations that his students will require only 30 minutes of math and reading daily.

"I didn't want the students to be frustrated. I didn't want the parents to be frustrated. I wanted them to be able to feel positive at home because this was a change in routine, a change in their lives," said Swederski. .

She arranged two daily Zoom calls with her class and gave each individual guide step-by-step to access the online platform. But only seven of its 17 students showed up regularly.

Swederski said many were confused and upset at having to do school work not in a school building, but in their homes.

"They weren't comfortable with the digital aspect of things because when they got home, it was no longer school, but home," he said.

A constant concern for parents is what happens if classes and in-person therapy don't open this fall.

"I don't know, mentally and emotionally, if that happens, how we can continue to sustain ourselves," Williers said.

Her son Beck needs the right environment to learn and thrive, he said.

"Our son needs school. He needs to be back with his friends. He needs his routine, his rigor, and he needs the people around him who know it and do it extremely well."