Parents really need help from Congress (opinion)

If we are serious about the safe reopening of schools and child care centers and getting parents back to work, one item on the agenda is an expansion and extension of paid sick and family leave benefits. emergency, provided by employers and reimbursed by the government.

In March, before we understood the virus as we do now, Congress passed historic but inadequate paid leave legislation that covered approximately half the private sector workforce and provided exemptions for millions of other small business workers, medical care and emergency response work. According to the Center for American Progress, in total, the legislation sidelined 106 million workers, disproportionately shorter workers, women, black and Latino workers, creating health, economic and care crises that must now be addressed.

Although some in Congress may feel that they have already checked the paid leave box or oppose any federal intervention on paid leave, their work is far from over.

Universal paid sick and family leave complements much-needed funds for unemployed workers, child care centers, schools, and small businesses. By mitigating the spread of disease and promoting fidelity to quarantine protocols, paid leave is an essential glue that will allow businesses, schools, and childcare centers to reopen and remain open. By contrast, without universal access to paid sickness and family leave, what is now Week 19 of Lockdown for my family and so many others across the country will easily reset to Week 1 if policy makers force children to go back to school and businesses so that they return to "normal". "

Essential workers in retail, healthcare and food service have it even worse. As Marilyn Washington, a health worker, a 71-year-old Texas home health aide, explained in the Crisis Conversations podcast produced by Better Life Lab in New America, the impacts on her and her family members with conditions The underlying health issues are serious: "I feel worried and stressed … I don't want to stop working because the patients I work for really need me … And then I have to think about my family too. I have both my brother and my older sister, they are both sick and I take care of both. "

The law excluded Washington by virtue of his profession: Congress allowed employers of health workers to deny paid emergency leave. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that one in four workers (17.7 million) without federal paid vacation protection are health workers, disproportionately women, people of color, and low-wage workers.

Congress also excluded workers in companies with 500 or more workers in its first attempt to legislate for paid vacations in this pandemic. As a consequence, Cyndi Murray, a 19-year-old Walmart employee of Maryland but without federal emergency sick time entitlement, told my colleagues and I that she was concerned about bringing the virus home because "she can't afford to stay at home". Ondrea Patrick, an Aldi supermarket worker, lamented in another episode of the Better Life Lab podcast: "They may say I'm essential, but they don't treat me as such … I shouldn't feel it, if I'm not feeling well I need to get up and go to work so I don't lose my job. "

Additionally, the emergency paid leave law allows employers with fewer than 50 employees to deny paid leave to parents whose school is closed or the child care arrangement is not available due to Covid-19, if the company claims to provide Paid child care leave would create a financial hardship, operational disruption, or worker shortage. An analysis by the US Department of Health and Human Services found that the small business exemption could lead to the deprivation of paid license protections for up to 87% of working and low-income parents . With school in place as a part-time effort for most children this fall at best, these parents risk losing their jobs or searching in vain for a safe environment for their children.

Democrats included much-needed fixes in the HEROES Act, which passed the House in May. The provisions of the HEROES Act would make emergency paid sick, medical, and family leave broader in coverage and scope to include workers like Washington, Murray, and Patrick, meet long-term personal and family health needs , and employers would be eligible to receive federal funds. tax credits to offset the costs of holidays paid until 2021.

But President Donald Trump has stated that the HEROES Act is "dead on arrival" in the Senate, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not pointed out that paid vacation expansions will play any role in the legislation that will introduce this week. Republicans have shown an aversion to guaranteeing basic paid leave access to all workers, despite the more than 3.7 million people in the United States infected with Covid-19, 140,000 deaths and outbreaks in essential workplaces.

Despite a new analysis by the Urban Institute showing that paid vacation programs helped working families and businesses mitigate the damage and unexpected costs at the start of the pandemic, they do not acknowledge that a national paid vacation program would have helped. to families this year. And they ignore the needs of 53 million family caregivers and nearly 38 million workers at high risk for Covid complications.

As Republicans recognize the need for public policy, they continue to support proposals that address individual workers who apply for loans against their future financial security through delayed or reduced Social Security benefits or child tax credits reduced, rather than creating new, sustainably funded systems.

In fact, the only proposal put forward by a Republican lawmaker to address paid leave as part of the Covid-19 relief would present parents of new children with the ability to receive $ 5,000 in their child's first year in exchange for a child tax. reduced by decades. credit amounts. This is a loan, not a paid license, as put forth by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities when Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Republican, and Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema, a Democrat, first introduced the idea as a support for new parents. year. And even this may prove to be a non-title with the Republican leadership.

The fact that congressional Republicans do not adopt a universally applicable national emergency paid leave policy suggests that they are unaware or content with the economic and health disparities that the status quo perpetuates, especially for low-wage workers, who have more likely to be in workplaces excluded entirely by law and within their exemptions.

The intransigence of Republicans in Congress also perpetuates race and gender disparities. Black and Latino workers have lower rates of paid illness but higher Covid-19 rates and less access to quality health care.

The Republican Party's position also fails to take into account the likely lasting effects of this gender-based crisis, in which women may disproportionately leave work to care for children or make family members sick, leading to It can calcify employers' implicit and explicit gender biases and set women workers back for decades.

The United States is at a crossroads when examining how systemic failures contributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. Lack of access to paid vacations is one of those failures. Washington said on the Crisis Conversations podcast: "I am praying that the government will see it and grant us paid sick leave. They have to understand that we are risking our lives."

Lawmakers across party lines should unite to fill the gaps in the March emergency sick pay and family leave legislation, and create permanent sustainable policies in response to Washington's prayers. Paid sick time and paid medical and family leave protect us all. This is not partisan; It is common sense.