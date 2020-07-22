Paris Hilton says she still has & # 39; nightmares & # 39; about his past

Paris Hilton has difficulty remembering her childhood; in fact, it still haunts her today.

Hilton, 39, will be the subject of the documentary "This is Paris", which will explore the heir's past and delve into her trauma, as well as how she became the person we know she is today.

People magazine got a special sneak peek at the documentary, in which Hilton reveals her negative feelings about her past.

"I am nervous, I am trembling," she said. "It's hard to even eat, because my stomach is kind of spinning. I don't know, it's very personal and it's not something I like to talk about."

The former reality star added: "No one really knows who I am. Something happened in my childhood that I have never spoken to anyone about. I still have nightmares about it."

According to the outlet, Hilton's mother Kathy Hilton and her sister Nicky Rothschild Hilton will also appear in the document.

The film was directed by Alexandra Dean and will premiere on Hilton's YouTube channel on September 14.

Hilton previously spoke about the document during an appearance on "The conversation, "calling it" very therapeutic "to the cinema.

"I got really close to the director and she really asked me a lot of questions," said the former "Simple Life" star. "I started thinking about my past and what I've been through and I realized how much it affected my life and how I was enduring so much trauma for so long."

She even admitted that she "learned a lot about" herself through the film.

"I think when people watch this movie, they will really see a different side to me that they have never seen before," says Hilton. "Because honestly, I didn't even know who he was until this year."