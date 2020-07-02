Paris Jackson's portrait as a lesbian Jesus sparks backlash







According to Deadline, the independent film stars Bella Thorne and "is about a street party girl with a Jesus fetish who finds herself involved in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out, posing as a nun."

"A new blasphemous Hollywood movie depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman is forecast to be released soon," a statement in the petition read. "The movie" Habit "stars Paris Jackson, who plays the role of" Lesbian Jesus. "The dealers have not picked it up yet, so please raise awareness and wake people up with the Christian-phobic trash that is spreading today in day, but it is somehow accepted and praised by society. "