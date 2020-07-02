Paris Jackson's portrait as a lesbian Jesus sparks backlash

"A new blasphemous Hollywood movie depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman is forecast to be released soon," a statement in the petition read. "The movie" Habit "stars Paris Jackson, who plays the role of" Lesbian Jesus. "The dealers have not picked it up yet, so please raise awareness and wake people up with the Christian-phobic trash that is spreading today in day, but it is somehow accepted and praised by society. "
CNN has reached out to Jackson's representatives for comment.
It is not Jackson's first concert.
She had a small role in 2017 as Rachel Wells in the Fox television series "Star" and also appeared in the series "Scream" and in the movie "Gringo".
Singer Sia tweeted a message of support for Jackson on Wednesday.
"Dear @ParisJackson, I love you, keep going," read the tweet. "I think you're a good person".
On Thursday, the star took to Twitter to write "Hey. Fire @Jackson, your thugs."
"It is I who have my opinions as a 44-year-old woman. Make it a girl, please attack me," Sia tweeted. "I am more than equipped to deal with us disagreeing on an issue. Let's not ruin their music release and find their own voice."
Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn recently debuted on Docuseries, "No Filter: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn," on Facebook about their lives and their band, The Sunflowers.
"Everyone in my family makes music. I mean, I'm Jackson," he said in the series' debut Tuesday. "It makes sense that he's a musician but like … a Jackson doing indie folk?"