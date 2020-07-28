Park Police Chief Denies Clearing Lafayette Square For Trump Photo

Gregory Monahan, acting chief of the U.S. Park Police, defended the forced transfer of protesters from a park near the White House on June 1 that immediately preceded President Trump's photo shoot before a church, saying that his officers "acted with tremendous restraint".

Monahan testified before the House Natural Resources Committee that neither the White House nor Attorney General William Barr ordered the removal of the Lafayette Square protesters, and that the commander of the Park Police incident ordered the cleanup because the Protesters had turned violent from May 29 to June 1. and more than 50 officers had been injured during that time.

Monahan told lawmakers that the park cleanup is approximately 30 minutes before 7 p.m. curfew – and the installation of a new fence had nothing to do with Trump's walk from the White House to take a photo in front of the Church of San Juan that had been damaged by a fire the night before.

"We did not clean up the park to take a photo," Monahan said, noting that her officers gave protesters three warnings. "We cleared the park for public safety."

"There was a 100 percent zero correlation between our operation and the president's visit to the church," added the park's chief of police.

However, Adam DeMarco, a District of Columbia National Guard commander who was on the scene as a liaison between the Guard and Park Police, said the three warnings on a megaphone were "barely audible" and occurred 40 minutes before the curfew. to take effect.

DeMarco said the protesters were peaceful and were subjected to "unprovoked" and "excessive" use of force. He said police used CS or "tear gas" when he saw gas canisters of tear gas on the nearby street. Actions against protesters on June 1 were "deeply disturbing," he said.

"(It was) my observation that the use of force against protesters in the cleanup operation was an unnecessary escalation of the use of force," DeMarco told lawmakers. "From my observation, those protesters – our fellow Americans – were involved in the peaceful expression of their First Amendment rights. They were, however, subjected to unprovoked escalation and the excessive use of force."

DeMarco graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and holds a master's degree from Georgetown University. She unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018 as a Democrat in Maryland.

Monahan maintains that the police were "specifically prohibited from using CS gas on June 1." He said the police used peppercorns, smoke cans and Stinger balls on protesters to clean up the park. Monahan said she knew earlier that Trump would visit Lafayette Square.

The park cleanup came when Trump gave a Rose Garden statement that he was taking steps to mobilize federal resources to quell violent protests. He also threatened to deploy the military if states did not send the National Guard to the protests.

"I have recommended that each governor deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to dominate the streets," the president said during his speech. "We are ending the unrest and lawlessness, we will end it today."

After the park was cleared, Trump walked to St. John's Church with Barr, his daughter, and White House counselor Ivanka Trump, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper. He made no comments or prayers, but posed for a photo with a Bible in front of the church.

Democrats contested the clash with the protesters, before 7 p.m. curfew – it was an unwarranted escalation and coordinated with Trump's crackdown speech and subsequent photo shoot.

Representative Raúl Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona, said the park cleanup was "proof" of Trump's effort to send federal officials to cities across the country like Portland.

"Lafayette Square was a test for … (a) illegal and ongoing crackdown by the Trump administration that is being inflicted on cities across the country and trying to escalate those confrontations," Grijalva said. "Instead of trying and admitting that what happened on June 1 was wrong, the administration is doubling its response to unarmed civilians in cities like Portland."

But Republicans on the committee backed the police action and accused Democrats of holding the hearing for political purposes.

"The nature of today's title that the US Park Police somehow attacked peaceful protesters is ridiculous," said Rep. Jody Hice, R-Georgia. "The claim that these were peaceful protests is completely ignoring the facts."

Monahan said the protests near the White House against George Floyd's death included "bad actors" who threw projectiles at the police, including bricks, rocks, lit flares, water bottles, fireworks and 2×4 wooden sections, which caused wounded more than 50 officers. – but only one officer was injured on June 1 – and that was after police began cleaning up the park, he testified.

The clearing was necessary to install a new non-stop fence in the area that police determined was necessary to reduce protests, he said.

Monahan said protesters received three warnings to leave the park, though Democratic lawmakers and certain witnesses at the scene said the warnings were not audible and were surprised to see police use force against largely peaceful protesters long before 7 pm curfew.

"The United States Park Police acted with great restraint in the face of severe violence from a large group of bad actors that caused 50 of my officers to seek medical attention," Monahan said.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, expressed his regret for accompanying Trump during a photo shoot amid the protests, calling the decision "a mistake."

Defense Secretary Esper also disagreed with the visit to the church, saying that he knew that he and the president, along with several others, were going to the church and to Lafayette Square, but "they did not know a photo shoot was happening. "in the church before they got there. Esper stated that he tries to keep himself and the military out of politics as best he can.

The ACLU, which represents Black Lives Matter activists, filed a lawsuit against Trump, Barr, Esper, Secret Service leaders, the National Park Police, the DC National Guard and others who claim they shouldn't have ordered the use of violence against peaceful protesters.

"Unprovoked, the defendants ordered their agents in the US Secret Service, the US Park Police, the DC National Guard and the US Military Police to flee of the zone ", alleges the demand. "Many peaceful protesters were injured, some seriously, by this unprovoked attack."

