Park Police Roll Back Tear Gas Denial in Aggressive Lafayette Park Clear

A spokesman for the US Park Police. USA He said Friday that it was a "mistake" to insist on a statement Tuesday that no tear gas was used to clean up Lafayette Park on Monday before President Trump crossed over to visit the Church of San Juan.

However, the spokesperson insisted that Park Police did not lie, explicitly noting that pepperballs were fired. Pepper balls can cause eye irritation and tears.

"I'm not going to say that pepper balls don't irritate you," Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told Vox. "I'm not saying it's not a tear gas, but I'm just saying we use a ball of pepper that shoots a powder."

"The point is, we admit to using what we use," Delgado said. "I think the term 'tear gas' doesn't even matter anymore. It was a mistake on our part to use 'tear gas' because we simply assumed that people would think CS or CN," two common forms of tear gas.

THE SECRET SERVICE SAYS IT DID NOT USE TEAR GAS WHEN LAFAYETTE PARK WAS AUTHORIZED BEFORE THE TRUMP CHURCH VISIT

The park's original police statement on Tuesday said "no tear gas was used" in withdrawing a large group of protesters from the area. Authorities said they took steps "to reduce the ongoing violence," rejecting claims that the protest was completely peaceful by protesters and reporters at the scene.

"At approximately 6:33 pm, violent protesters on H Street NW began firing projectiles that included bricks, frozen water bottles, and caustic liquids," the park police said in a statement. Protesters also climbed into a historic building at the northern end of Lafayette Park that was destroyed by a fire a few days earlier. Intelligence had revealed calls for violence against the police, and officers found hiding places for glass bottles, baseball bats, and metal posts hidden along the street. "

Park police said they used smoke cans and peppercorns against the protesters.

"As many of the protesters became more combative, continued to fire projectiles, and attempted to grab officers' weapons, officers employed the use of smoke cans and peppercorns when protesters dispersed from the area," the statement said. .

The Secret Service also said Thursday that "no agency personnel" used tear gas or pepper spray during the Lafayette Park cleanup.

BARR SAYS NO GIVEN TACTICAL ORDER TO ELIMINATE PROTESTORS

An updated statement on the Park Police website says that "officers and other law enforcement officials who attended did not use tear gas or OC Skat Shells to close the area in Lafayette Park."

Delgado said Park police considered it correct to say that tear gases were not used in their statement Tuesday because they referred only to the use of CN and CS gases, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call the forms " most common "of tear gas. The CDC, which also uses the term "riot agent" for tear gas, also says that "pepper spray" is considered a "riot agent."

Meanwhile, Attorney General Bill Barr responded to previous reports, saying he did not give the order to disperse the crowd, although he supported the decision.

Barr has ordered law enforcement officials to extend the perimeter of Lafayette Square before Trump ventured out of the White House on Monday to visit sites destroyed during violent protests, administration officials told Fox News Tuesday. .

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that it was Barr who made the decision to delay the security perimeter outside the White House on Monday morning. McEnany said that when Barr arrived at Lafayette Park that same day to examine the security situation, he was surprised to see that no action had yet been taken.

The order was carried out on Monday night just minutes before the president delivered a public address on the riots across the country following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was being detained by white officers in Minneapolis.

The act of cleaning the park, which occurred shortly before the city's curfew took effect, has sparked outrage from critics who claim that the protesters were moved so that the president could participate in an opportunity to take Photos.