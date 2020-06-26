Parkland's dad: Calling for school officials to be removed is a mistake (Opinion)

Since the shocking school massacre that took the lives of our beloved children and spouses in 2018, Stand with Parkland has fought to make our nation's schools safer. The lessons of our Parkland tragedy could not be clearer: School attacks must stop as quickly as possible. Every second counts for the innocent child or teacher in the line of fire. This is not hyperbole; We live with the consequences of this fact every day.

As a nation, we were shocked and saddened by the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. We cry with his family. Our families understand the pain created by the senseless loss of a loved one and we believe that everyone deserves respect, dignity, justice and equal treatment under the law. To improve surveillance in this country, there must be honest and frank talks; followed by positive action.

Unfortunately, there are no quick fixes, but when it comes to the safety of students and teachers, there are specially trained police officers who help bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities. An effective School Resource Officer (SRO) program is an integral component for school safety, and Stand with Parkland encourages our nation's school districts to consider how to improve, rather than eliminate, them.

Communities must let the data guide their decision.