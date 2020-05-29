Parks and Recreation: 10 Ways Andy Got Worse and Worse

The adorable Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) is a popular character in Parks and Recreation And it certainly deserves praise. He is an innocent and hilariously happy guy who is one of the show's most entertaining characters.

Although he's a great character overall, there certainly are issues with his story and missed opportunities throughout the series. Some of Andy's plots are missing and there were opportunities to further build on his character's backstory. Let's go over some of the problems and missed opportunities with the character throughout the series that just made it worse.

10 Give up law enforcement

While it's fun to watch Johnny Karate get his TV series and be a huge hit, it was also interesting when Andy was training for the police exams. Throughout the show, he's been obsessed with his FBI character Bert Macklin and it was exciting to see him determined to make it happen. Unfortunately, the story quickly disappeared before it had a real impact on his life.

Allowing Andy to follow through on his dreams would have made him a better character, but abandoning this story after he started left viewers disappointed and made it worse overall.

9 9 Never changing for the better

This could play into Andy's charm as he changes little throughout the series, but it would still have been interesting to see Andy change throughout the show as much as Tom Haverford says.

It's probably more realistic if Andy stays static throughout the series and succeeds with his television character Johnny Karate who doesn't change anything about his habits and allows him to be himself. Most of the other characters change throughout the series and keeping Andy as a static character left him out and it did him no good.

8 Choosing to stay in England

Although this was because Chris Pratt was chosen for the success of Marvel. Guardians of the Galaxy and therefore went to England for part of season 6, the character did not do well. There is a funny excuse for his departure, a British Lord (played by Peter Serafinowicz who also had a role in Guardians) gives Andy a sparkle and wants him to stay when the group travels to London.

Andy quickly returns from England, returns to Pawnee, and the story disappears, without providing details about his time there. The writers' lack of commitment to this story left Andy set for an interesting job and life in England, but without follow-up, it seemed to be exactly what it was, just a way to get Pratt off the show. That did Andy no favors.

7 7 Honest to a failure

Andy has no filter throughout the series and being in politics and government hurts him and the group. Most of the characters are honest, but they can prevent their enemies, like Jeremy Jamm, from damaging their cause, and Andy can't do it.

Although this is an adorable trait, it causes a lot of headaches for your department and friends. It's an annoying habit of the character that seems increasingly unrealistic throughout the show, as he should have learned when to shut up, but it seemed like he became more forceful.

6 6 In need of a romantic partner

Most of Andy's story is tied to the person with whom he is romantically involved or who laments throughout the show. At first, the public is introduced to Andy as Ann's boyfriend. When she is done with him, he is defined by his need to get back with her.

Then when that doesn't work, he starts dating April. While it is undeniable that they are a fantastic couple and it is good that they are married, the fact that Andy cannot survive is only worrying. Having time to work on himself without a partner could have strengthened the character, but he ends up always depending on someone else.

5 5 On an emotional journey without reward

There was a short story in which Andy seemed depressed and it is one of the few times that the audience sees Andy lose his patented state of happiness. After he is denied being eligible for the Pawnee Police Department, he becomes incredibly lost after failing to pursue his dream.

Once again, he works out with the help of his friends and seems to be back to normal pretty quickly. Not giving time for this unique Andy story hurt him overall because the audience saw how deep he was suffering and then immediately returned to normal.

4 4 Never planning for the future

Andy accidentally falls for everything he does, and while it always seems to work for him, it's a frustrating personality trait he never works on throughout the series. He fell for his shoeshine job, married April, and then he fell for his endgame work as the television character Johnny Karate.

Seeing how he married and had a son at the end of the series, the public would hope that he and April could start planning their future, but it never seems that they will. Everything seems to fit without him having to do hard work, he is forced to work for the things he has that could have helped the character grow throughout the series, but instead, he never learns.

3 Not being a responsible parent

Near the end of the series, April and Andy have a son, but unfortunately, the public cannot see them as parents. The public can expect Andy to become a responsible father, but nothing in the entire series shows that he can be responsible for his children.

His Johnny Karate personality shows that he can have a fun time with kids and he knows how to make them laugh, but with his lack of follow-up and planning he shows that he probably wouldn't be a responsible parent. It seems that it only becomes more hands free over time.

2 Influenced by others

Andy never really works on this personality flaw throughout the series. He is used to a comic effect, but Andy immediately agrees to anything someone says and will later change his mind if someone suggests something else.

This makes it difficult to know exactly what Andy is really thinking and, while still fun throughout the show, it hurts his character's development. Andy never learns to think for himself and this trait only grows within him.

one Lack of monitoring

Generally, Andy is portrayed as an ignorant guy who is not smart at all, but there are times when he is surprisingly smart, but there is no follow-up after these times. You can help Ben when he works at the nonprofit Sweetums and does well in his college course. He earned a perfect score on his written police test, which was the first to be taken.

Although he has a surprising amount of intelligence, he has no follow-up on any of that. He only takes a college course, doesn't keep his job at a nonprofit, and doesn't join the police department. Sticking with something throughout the series, even if it didn't end there, would have helped the character.

