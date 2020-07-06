Parnassus, Tom Savini Cameo, more

About the latest episode of AMC NOS4A2, the series returned to its most intriguing place, one that does not come from the Joe Hill novel on which the show is based: Parnassus. The bar at the end of The Night Road is a hangout for the worst of the worst, including kidnapper and killer Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), and its reintroduction is a tantalizing provocation of what's to come.

"I don't remember who the idea was initially in the writer's room, but I remember talking about it as Star Wars Canteen, "showrunner Jami O'Brien told Decider." We also saw it as an opportunity to have fun and give Charlie Manx contemporaries he can have a scene with. Because scenes with Bing (partridge) bless your heart can only go so far. "

In Season 1, the bar's introduction included some unnamed but obvious cameos: Pennywise, the clown from THAT; bartender Lloyd of the Overlook hotel in The brilliant; and a pre-burned Freddy Krueger, among others. He also introduced Abe (Reg Rogers), an original assassin from the series and Strong Creative companion, someone who is capable of creating physical spaces or exhibiting incredible powers using his mind.

"Jami felt that there are all these nightmares drifting across the United States and there has to be a place where they can get together and hang out and have a beer and close deals," Hill said. "I love it because it opens up the world and introduces the possibility that there are other strong creatives who can enter the mix, either for better or for worse."

In this week's episode, titled "The Night Road," Manx heads to Parnassus after unsuccessfully trying to kidnap his rival Vic McQueen's son (Ashleigh Cummings). He's looking for tips on getting her out of Abe and accessing another strong bad creativity called The Hourglass Man. More on him in future episodes, but for now I just know it's bad news.

The trip also includes a cameo by none other than Tom Savini, the effects guru who also directed an episode of Hill & # 39; s A fright program reboot in Shudder and cameo in Hill & # 39; s Locke & Key on Netflix You may not have recognized him under the snakeskin makeup, but for Hill the fact that Savini and the other baddies appear is a funny thanks to one of the writer's favorite comics.

"I love the Parnassus episodes because they remind me of that topic in Sandman where they had the serial killer convention at a Days Inn, off the road somewhere in Georgia, "Hill continued." I've been rereading Sandman because i'm doing a Locke and Key / Sandman crossover (comic). So I don't know if Charlie will ever stop in front of Keyhouse, but SandmanIt will be on Netflix. Maybe Morpheus is going to have a cup of tea. Who knows?"

Leaving crossovers aside, Parnassus serves as more than just a cameo machine. It's also a way for the show to push the boundaries of the novel, which focuses primarily on the rivalry between Manx and McQueen.

"Through the world of NOS4A2, Parnassus represents a kind of gateway, and Manx goes there to specifically have his interactions with Abe, "said Quinto. "But I think it is a starting point and a possible springboard into other stories that we could explore and other characters that we could bring into the world." So for me, it's more meaningful to the life of the show than necessarily to Charlie Manx. "

O & # 39; Brien agreed with Quinto's assessment. "If we are lucky enough to have multiple seasons of the show, I think the book gives us a road map to travel further," he said. "And that is, it implies a bigger world than Vic and Charlie. And so, whatever happens with Vic and Charlie eventually, there are other characters, other landscapes and other worlds that would be really exciting to explore in the future. ”

NOS4A2 airs on Sundays at 10 / 9c on AMC.

