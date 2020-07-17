Parscale calls media "criminal network", vows to continue fighting alongside Trump after reorganization

Former President Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale called the media a "criminal network" on Friday and promised to continue fighting alongside Trump after being replaced this week by veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.

“The media is a criminal network that has very few honest people. They have no intention of telling the truth. I have seen many live in fear of a negative story, ”Parscale wrote on Twitter. "I am happy to continue fighting with @realDonaldTrump against the greatest enemy of the United States, the media. "

Parscale was transferred to a role of senior advisor, focusing on digital and data strategies. Parscale executed Trump's digital strategies in 2016.

The change in campaign came as more and more polls show rival Joe Biden is opening a significant early lead in the White House race.

It also came shortly after a relatively unimpressive crowd turnout at the president's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a debacle that raised questions about Parscale's future at the forefront of the campaign.

Still, Parscale's abrupt move "shocked" some within the Trump campaign, sources familiar with the move told Fox News.

Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley denied that Parscale has been demoted.

"While the DC elite and establishment and media really care about palace intrigue stories like this, it doesn't really affect the American people at all. The titles consume so much here in the beltway bubble, but for those at home just want to make sure their lives are better, "Gidley told the" United States Press Room. "

Gidley said Stepien is smart, talented, politically smart and has been in and out of Washington, DC, his entire career and that Parscale had an impact on the Trump campaign.

"He's built something that nobody thought was possible. Raising money on clips that are at historic levels. We've raised enough money where Joe Biden would have to raise over a million dollars a day to be close to catching us and he still wouldn't," he said. Gidley.

"Brad will focus on one thing, Bill will focus on the other, but they are both working to achieve victory for the American people and that means victory for Donald Trump," said Gidley.

