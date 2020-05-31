Part 2 of course playable on PS5

The Last of Us: Part II will run on the PS5 with no problems, confirms the PlayStation CEO. Sony has yet to confirm a visually improved port.

The last of us: part II will be playable on Sony's next console, the PlayStation 5. The last of us: part II is the long-awaited sequel to Naughty Dog's critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic adventure, The last of us, which launched at the end of the PlayStation 3 lifecycle. The game won applause (and a rare 5-star review from our own Rob Keyes) for its heartbreaking storyline, thrilling gameplay, and landmark visuals, and enthusiasm for its sequel. It has been brewing since it was announced in 2016. After two delays, the first for longer development time and the second for logistics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game was made available for pre-order, but not after major leaks and spoilers were posted on the internet.

Along with Microsoft's Xbox Series X, Sony plans to launch a new console during this year's holiday period. Little is known about the PlayStation 5, but Sony has announced a reveal next week that should provide answers to questions about the console's release date, hardware design, features, and price. One thing that has been confirmed is compatibility with most PlayStation 4 games or, as Sony describes it, PlayStation 4 games are designed to be "backward compatible" which will be a requirement for any game from PS4 from July.

In an interview with CNET, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan confirmed the June release of TLOU 2 will run on PS5 "no problem". Ryan did not specify whether a visually enhanced edit would be made for the PS5, similar to how the original received a remaster on the PS4. While Ryan said Sony is waiting The last of us: part II will be "A defining game for this generation", clarified that the next revelation on June 4 will focus on "games you will play after the launch of PlayStation 5 this holiday".

While the game is sure to be a commercial success, The last of us: part II It has had its share of controversy and drama in preparation for its delayed release. Before the game turned gold and leaks erupted, reports emerged of a toxic work environment at Naughty Dog, where its extremely high standards led to a culture of brutal crisis, similar to Rockstar during the development of Red Dead Redemption 2. After the study was criticized for its harmful practices, the game was banned in the Middle East, likely for its violence and sexual content, including an LGBT relationship.

As the release date finally gets closer, fans who might have been about to buy a PS4 game just a few months away from the PS5 shelves may now consider starting a game on a console and ending it on the other (although it has not been confirmed that the saved files will be transferred). One of the tedious aspects of the PS3 was its stiff back and forth compatibility, and it's refreshing to see that Sony has solved this problem, at least for such a major release as The last of us: part II.

