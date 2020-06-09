Participant of the contest & # 39; Miss Hitler & # 39; and his partner imprisoned for belonging to the neo-Nazi group





Tuesday's sentence comes after Alice Cutter, 24, and her partner Mark Jones, 25, were found guilty of belonging to a terrorist group at a trial in March, along with Garry Jack, 24, and Connor Scothern, 19, said West Midlands police in a statement. .

National Action became the first far-right group to be banned under Britain's terror laws in December 2016. It is a crime in the UK to be a member of the organization, which has been described by the Home Office for the country as "virulently racist". anti-Semitic and homophobic. "

According to the police, the four became members of the neo-Nazi group and met regularly to share their extreme ideology and attend demonstrations.

When the organization was banned, police noted that the group held secret meetings to discuss their ambitions for a racial war, recruited youth for the group, and shared "intensely shocking" images mocking the Holocaust and glorifying Hitler.