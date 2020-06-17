Parts of Florida see people under 35 test positive for coronavirus at higher rate

In parts of Florida, people under the age of 35 are testing positive at a higher rate since the coronavirus pandemic began, contributing to an increase in cases, authorities said Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUSES: WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

In St. Petersburg, three popular bars closed after employees tested positive.

“This is happening across the state. Ideally, we would have leadership from above and this would be a decision at the state level, ”said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, adding that Governor Ron DeSantis has encouraged people to wear masks, but did not compel them.

Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch said the county's cases were initially in nursing homes and nursing homes, but have now been moved to younger people. He said that 25 percent of cases are in the African American community.

Welch and Kriseman, both Democrats, blamed Republican DeSantis and President Trump.

With cases still on the rise in some US states. In the USA, local officials refused to require people to wear masks.

In the United States, which has reported more cases and deaths than anywhere else, local authorities are struggling to balance demands for constitutional rights and personal liberty with warnings from health officials that being lax will have deadly consequences.

At least 16 customers have tested positive for the coronavirus after spending a night at a Florida bar earlier this month, which also saw seven employees infected with the virus, according to multiple reports.

Erika Crisp, 40, said she, along with 15 other friends, went to Lynch's Irish pub in Jacksonville Beach on June 6 after months of social estrangement and "doing everything the right way."

"And then, the first night we went out, Murphy's Law, I guess," Crisp said, according to Jacksonville's WJXT. "The only thing we have in common is that one night in that bar."

The bars were reopened on June 5 after Florida closed nonessential businesses in April amid the pandemic. Keith Doherty, general manager of Lynch & # 39; s, voluntarily closed last weekend for a deep cleanup after learning that customers had tested positive, which he said was "the right thing," the station reported.

He added that 49 employees at the pub were screened for the virus, and seven of them tested positive.

DeSantis said he has no intention of shutting down Florida's economy again despite the new cases, saying many of those who get sick are young and therefore unlikely to suffer serious illness or death.

DeSantis said much of the two-week surge in confirmed infections that pushed the daily total of more than 2,700 on Tuesday can be traced back to farm workers or businesses, where some positive cases led to widespread testing that uncovered high percentages of asymptomatic cases. or hardly symptomatic.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Since the virus first emerged in China late last year and spread worldwide, there have been more than 8.1 million confirmed cases and at least 443,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the actual cost is much higher. The United States has the highest number of infections and deaths in the world, with a number that approached 117,000 on Wednesday.

European nations, which embarked on a large-scale reopening this week, watched with awe as the Americas struggled with the pandemic and new outbreaks were reported in Asia.

Associated Press contributed to this report.