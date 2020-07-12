Pasquale "Pat" Musitano killed in shooting, according to police

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a plaza in Burlington, a Toronto suburb, around 1 p.m. Friday and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Pasquale "Pat" Musitano, 52, of Hamilton died at the scene, police said. The second victim was not identified, but remains in a hospital in serious condition, police said.

CBC described Musitano as the leader of the Musitano crime family in Hamilton. According to CBC, his brother, Angelo Musitano, was shot dead outside his Ontario home in May 2017.

The Musitano brothers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the 1997 murder of Carmen Barillaro, lieutenant of Johnny "Pops" Papalia, CBC reported. In an agreement with prosecutors, the charges against them in connection with the murder of Papalia were dropped, CBC reported, and the Musitano brothers were sentenced to 10 years in prison.